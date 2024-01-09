On Thursday, Jan. 4, the New York Times released an opinion piece speculating about Taylor Swift's sexuality, and Chely Wright has something to say about it.

The NYT article explores potential clues in Swift's music and public appearances that, according to publication, may indicate she is part of the LGBTQ community. Although rumors like this have existed in various circles for years, Swift has never publicly identified herself as anything other than a straight woman who is an ally to the LGBTQ community.

The piece mentions Wright, a country singer who came out as gay in 2010, as an example of an artist who struggled with the public perception of her sexuality, especially in country music. The article's author also makes reference to a near-suicide attempt by Wright, which she opened up about when sharing her struggles more than a decade ago.

The article has since come under heavy fire from the public for scrutinizing a public figure's sexual identity. Wright shared her opinion about the matter on X.

"I was mentioned in the piece, so I'll weigh in," she says in response to a Tweet by Variety writer Chris Willman. "I think it was awful of @nytimes to publish. Triggering for me to read— not because the writer mentioned my nearly ending my life— but seeing a public person's sexuality being discussed is upsetting."

Swift's team is reportedly displeased about the article, as well. An anonymous source for Swift shared a statement with CNN soon after the article's publication.

"There seems to be no boundary some journalists won't cross when writing about Taylor, regardless of how invasive, untrue, and inappropriate it is - all under the protective veil of an 'opinion piece,'" the source said. "Because of her massive success, in this moment there is a Taylor-shaped hole in people's ethics."

The source added that the same piece would not have been written "about Shawn Mendes or any male artist whose sexuality has been questioned by fans."