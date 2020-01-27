The 7 Most Affordable Places to Live in Texas

The Lone Star State is one of the most appealing in the country for various reasons. The weather is much better in the winter compared to the North and Midwest, there's no state income tax and there's a high quality of life.

But with a median home price of $279k, which is $50k higher than the national average, it doesn't seem like it's super affordable. While living in big cities like Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin can be very pricey, we've rounded up 9 small towns and affordable cities in Texas that will give you a low cost of living.

1. Frisco

This Dallas suburb has a median household income of $108,284. It's also filled with activities, including 9 million square feet full of shopping and restaurants, the Dallas Star Complex, FC Dallas, and more. It's also close enough to Dallas that you won't even feel like you aren't living in a big city.

2. Cedar Park

While the cost of living in Austin continues to skyrocket, Cedar Park has become one of the most affordable places in the greater Austin area. Located 17 miles outside of town, it's currently one of the fastest-growing and cheapest places to buy a home in the area. It also has a great school system!

3. Lewisville

This suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth is much more affordable than living in Dallas. Located in Denton County, Lewisville is ranked in the top 10 Texas counties for health purposes. Lewisville Lake is also a popular spot for people all around Dallas for water activities.

4. Brownsville

The largest town in Rio Grande Valley (compared to neighboring towns Harlingen and McAllen), Brownsville is along the Mexico border and averages over half the year with days full of sunshine. With a median home value of $99,614, it's less than half of the national average. You're also only an hour away from the beach town South Padre.

5. Odessa

This West Texas town has an average home price of $103,200, making it quite affordable for families. It's also home to some serious high school football fans. There continue to be solid job opportunities for folks in the oil industry.

6. Galveston

Two hours outside of Houston you'll find the town of Galveston along the Gulf of Mexico. This coastal town continues growing due to being a popular port for cruise ships. With housing prices 14% under the national average and the close location to a big city, what's not to like?

7. Pearland

This Houston suburb continues to grow. While it is one of the outlying suburbs, it's only 15 minutes from NASA's Johnson Space Center. If you have a downtown commute it's only 20 minutes away. It's definitely one of the cheaper options since Houston has some incredibly expensive suburbs.