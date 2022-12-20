A radio and music publishing legend known as the Mayor of Music Row, Charlie Monk died in his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19) at the age of 84.

Monk began his career while in high school in Geneva, Ala. He worked his way up at hometown radio station WGEA from sweeping floors to DJing on the weekends. After serving in the Army, Monk had stints at stations in Mobile (WKRG, WUNI) and Tuscaloosa (WACT). Monk's contributions to broadcasting in his home state earned him a spot in the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

Upon moving to Nashville in 1968, Monk worked for WMTS in Murfreesboro, Tenn. He got involved behind-the-scenes, as well, working for such music publishing companies as ASCAP, CBS Songs and Acuff-Rose Music and founding the Monk Family Music Group. These roles positioned Monk to help break the careers of Reba McEntire, Randy Travis, Kenny Chesney, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood and numerous others.

A songwriter in his own right, Monk helped pen songs cut by Louise Mandrell, Jerry Reed, Jimmy Dean and Charley Pride.

In addition, philanthropy work and spots as a board member for the Country Music Association (CMA) and vice president of the Nashville Songwriters Association International, National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and Gospel Music Association solidified Monk's status as the Mayor of Music Row.

Another Monk co-creation, Country Radio Seminar (CRS) began in 1969 and continues to aid the careers of rising artists through its annual New Faces showcase.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee took yet another career turn in 2004 when he joined SiriusXM. He's best known as the morning show host on Willie's Roadhouse and for a weekend interview show on Prime Country.

In 2021, the CMA celebrated Monk's many contributions to the country music community by naming him its ninth Joe Talbot Award winner. The award recognizes "outstanding leadership and contributions to the preservation and advancement of country music's values and traditions."

Monk is survived by his wife of 63 years, Royce Walton Monk, as well as two sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren.

