Carrie Underwood and an elite baker share credit for a holiday dessert recipe recently posted on Instagram by the Academy of Country Music (ACM). Recipe co-creator Ivey Childers owns Nashville's Ivey Cake Store and the forthcoming tequila brand Southbound. She's also Underwood's best friend and the spouse of the country superstar's longtime touring bassist, Mark Childers.

Underwood and Childer's contribution to ACM's roundup of Christmastime desserts and drinks is pumpkin caramel french toast. Despite having 16 ingredients, you don't have to be a pro like Childers to prepare it for a family holiday meal.

In addition to Underwood and Childer's recipe, the ACM posted Taylor Swift's chai sugar cookies, Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town's Schlap happy bars and Kelly Clarkson's mulled wine.

The caramel sauce is made from scratch. Combine five tablespoons of water and sugar in a saucepan on medium-high heat. Gently swirl the pot. Within two or three minutes, the contents will begin to bubble and turn light amber. Once it's dark amber, turn off the heat, add cream and whisk until the sauce is smooth. Bubbles will subside upon cooling.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, almond milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, pumpkin, pumpkin spice, vanilla, maple syrup and salt. Slice the challah bread in three-quarters inch-thick slices. Soak the slices in the egg mixture for four minutes, turning once.

Heat butter and oil in a large saute pan over medium heat and cook each slice for two to three minutes on each side until nicely browned. Serve hot with warm caramel sauce, pecans, bananas and whipped cream.

Carrie Underwood & Ivey Childers' Pumpkin Caramel French Toast

3/4 Cup Sugar

2/3 Cup Heavy Cream

6 Large Eggs

1 1/2 Cups Almond Milk (Unsweetened)

Dash of Cinnamon and Nutmeg

1/2 Cup Pure Pumpkin Puree

1/2 Teaspoon Pumpkin Pie Spice

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

1 Tablespoon Pure Maple Syrup

1/2 Teaspoon Salt

1 (1 Lb.) Loaf Challah or Brioche Bread

1 Tablespoon Unsalted Butter

1 Tablespoon Vegetable Oil

Toasted Pecans

Sliced Bananas

Whipped Cream

