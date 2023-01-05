Carrie Underwood is one of the top performers in country music, but she's also a fitness aficionado who has her own workout app, Fit52. The singer has long been known for her toned legs, and on her app, fans can follow along and do her "famous" leg workout themselves.

Underwood shared snippets of the quick and easy workout, which she calls "a flash fit," on social media. The caption explains that flash fits are "short and sweet sessions that are a fun and accessible way to start adding more movement into your routine." This particular leg workout features four exercises, and users are to do five reps of each exercise, five times through. The exercises include "fire hydrants," "side lying leg lifts," "bulldog floor squats" and "standing hamstring curls," and Underwood's post features video demonstrations of each move.

The exercises are likely part of her usual routine, as she writes that they add "a little extra credit" to her workout, but they are surely a way to get on the road towards toned legs like hers. This workout, and many more, are available on her Fit52 app.

In addition to promoting her fitness products, Underwood has a busy year ahead of her that kicks off with the 2023 leg of her Denim and Rhinestones tour on Feb. 2 in Miami. The tour runs through March 17, and Jimmie Allen will be joining her for the entirety of the run.

She will relaunch her Reflection Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in 2023, as well. The residency will continue on June 21, running for a total of five dates in June, one in July, six in September, one in November and closing out with five shows in December. Underwood originally kicked off the residency in December 2021.

