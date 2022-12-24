Carrie Underwood Wore the Ultimate Holiday Gown at the Grand Ole Opry

Carrie Underwood returned to the legendary Grand Ole Opry on Friday, Dec. 9 for one of her final shows of the year, and she went all out for the occasion.

The "Hate My Heart" singer appeared onstage wearing a gorgeous dress that is perfect for the holidays. The gown features an off-the-shoulder style with a black base color, but it's the golden, flower-like pattern that makes it truly stand out. A photo from the night shows a bow around the waist of the dress, and the skirt flows out in an A-line fashion. The dress was complemented by a loose, low bun hairstyle.

The singer is seen smiling in photos as she stands upon the historic stage. Alongside the snaps, she wrote, "A night at the @opry is always a great night!!!"

Although Underwood is often busy touring, she makes time to be a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry. She became a member of the historic institution in May 2008, and she performed there a handful of times throughout 2022.

Underwood will start her 2023 schedule by continuing her Denim and Rhinestones Tour, which she kicked off in October. The 2023 leg of the tour will begin on February 2 in Miami, Fla., and it will run through March 17 in Seattle, Wash. Jimmie Allen will join her as an opener on all dates. The new year will also bring the continuation of her Reflection Las Vegas Residency. She will return to Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas for 18 new dates in June, July, September, November and December.

"Performing live for an audience is my favorite part of what I do, and I love the idea of giving the audience a show and not just a concert," Underwood said of the residency, according to Billboard. "We can do things in this production we aren't able to do out on the road."

