What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas — except when it's a permanent tattoo. Carrie Underwood recently added another tattoo to her collection while in Las Vegas for her residency, and this time, she took her mom along for the ride. According to a post shared by Underwood over the weekend, her mom Carole was the first to initiate the idea, and the singer and her sisters simply couldn't say no.

"When your 74-year-old mother asks you and your sisters to get matching tattoos with her in Vegas, the only questions are, 'what?' and 'where?' I never would've thought I'd see the day that Mama Carole would be gettin' some ink!" she writes.

The post reveals that Underwood, along with her mom and sisters Shanna and Stephanie, all got a tattoo of the heart in different places. The tattoo is subtle and tasteful: a simple heart with a twist at the bottom. The singer opted to get the tattoo on her foot while her mom and sisters placed it on their wrists. The post features of snaps of Underwood getting the tattoo by artist Darek Riley, as well as an up-close view of the finished product and a sweet group photo of all of them.

The new ink is the second tattoo Underwood has gotten in recent months. While on a beach trip to Destin, Fla. in May, Underwood and her sisters-in-law all decided to get tattoos. Their tattoos didn't match, with Underwood opting to get a daisy on her forearm and other sisters getting other images such as flowers or birds.

Underwood wrapped up the first leg of 2023 shows on her Reflection residency last weekend. She will return to The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas for the second leg September 20-30.