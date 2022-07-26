Carrie Underwood Shares Sneak Peak of Her Stunning Garden

Country superstar Carrie Underwood prioritizes taking time for herself when she's not out on the road on tour or promoting her latest album. According to the Oklahoma native, one of her "happy places" is spending time in her lavish garden, which she has lovingly built up outside her Tennessee home where she lives with her husband and two boys. She shared a glimpse of the garden itself for her fans on her Instagram with a fun video showing all of the delicious produce she's been growing.

"My garden is one of my happy places...when I'm getting my hands dirty it's my time for thought and reflection," Underwood captioned the video. "Enjoy a little taste of calm...from my #Garden to yours."

Now, this isn't just any garden. This is definitely the garden of your dreams that you just wish you were capable of maintaining in your own backyard. The superstar has one seriously impressive spread with plants successfully producing peas, mushrooms, zucchini, and more. It makes sense that this is a place Underwood comes to unwind. It certainly looks like an ideal place to get your 'hands dirty' out in the sunshine and decompress with some weeding and plant picking. At the end of the video, you get to see her picking some yummy-looking blueberries and blackberries and sharing final hauls on her lovely marble kitchen countertops. Everything looks just as good as the best crops you'd find at your local farmer's market.

The footage feels fitting because the background song Underwood chose for this video was "Garden," from her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones. "Garden" closes out the new album, which is full of incredible new songs ranging from "Ghost Story" to "Pink Champagne." Underwood has been busy promoting her latest album on various talk shows following its June 2022 release.

