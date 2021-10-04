LeAnn Rimes was 17 years old when she appeared in the film Coyote Ugly. The country singer sang four songs for the movie's soundtrack: "Can't Fight the Moonlight," The Right Kind of Wrong," "Please Remember" and "But I Do Love You" and also appeared in one of the last scenes of the movie, which starred Piper Perabo, Bridget Moynahan and Tyra Banks.

The film, which takes its name from a the popular chain of dive bars, centers on an aspiring songwriter (Perabo) who gets a job working at Coyote Ugly.

In an interview with ET, a 38-year-old Rimes reminisced on her time with the Coyote Ugly crew.

"I was 17. I was... this little sweet innocent girl and then... I walk on set and they hand me these chicken cutlets to put in my bra and they're like, 'Push 'em up'... That was my introduction into sexuality and being sexualized as a woman," Rimes shared. "It was interesting. It was quite a shock to the system. I was a kid looking at these women going, 'I'll just do what she's doing.' I was trying to be this sexy singer performing on a bar, and that was so opposite of me. I was really acting at the time 'cause I was still figuring all that out about myself," she explains. "Now it's a different story. Now, if you put me on a bar, it's a different story... Now with all of my music, there's so much more of an embodied experience since I've lived these songs. I'm 38 now and it comes from a completely different place... I draw from my own life experiences."

The movie has been out for two decades now, and Rimes says she's ready for a reboot or a redo.

"I know [Tyra Banks] has been working on it on her end. [Songwriter] Diane Warren and I have been working on it on our end. So it's been one of those things that have been out in the universe, but it hasn't quite landed. So we shall see. There are so many people who want to see this happen and I am one of them. I would absolutely be involved if that happened, I think it would definitely be welcomed with open arms."

Rimes said that she has even played around with different storylines and where her character would fit in the story. "I could either come back as myself or I could play someone else," she says. "It would be fun to really kind of dig into that and see where it goes."

The country star says she believes a reboot of the beloved cult classic, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last year, would be celebrated by the film's many fans.

"It's such an iconic film and there's so many people who love it," Rimes told ET. "These songs, this film, has been passed down generations now. I think it would definitely be welcomed with open arms."

The Coyote Ugly soundtrack peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 2000. "Can't Fight the Moonlight," the Diane Warren-penned theme song of the film, peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and appeared on Rimes' I Need You (2002) album and The Best of LeAnn Rimes (2004).

The official music video for the song was released in 2000 and featured clips from the film and clips of Rimes performing on the iconic Coyote Ugly bar.

