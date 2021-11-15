'Gunsmoke' Legend Buck Taylor Has a Recurring Role on 'Yellowstone'

Walter Clarence Taylor III was born May 13, 1938, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. He became the American actor known as Buck Taylor and is best known as the gunsmith-turned-deputy, Newly O'Brien, in CBS's Gunsmoke television series.

Buck Taylor Before Gunsmoke

Buck's father was the character actor Dub Taylor, sometimes known as "Cannonball" Taylor. Dub Taylor appeared in films with John Wayne, Tex Ritter, and Bob Wills and His Texas Playboys. Because of his father's success, Buck grew up on various Hollywood sets.

Buck graduated from North Hollywood High School and studied theatre arts at the University of Southern California. He also tried out for the Olympics in gymnastics in 1960. He served in the US Navy for two years.

Buck landed his first acting role in the 1961 episode of "Image of a Drawn Sword" on CBS's Dick Powell's Zane Grey Theater. He appeared in The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet and My Favorite Martian. He co-starred in the 1963 Walt Disney Production Johnny Shiloh. He was cast in films like The Wild Angels, The Rebel, Stoney Burke, The Fugitive, The Virginian and The Big Valley.

In 1967, Buck started his eight-year journey on Gunsmoke- the role that made him a revered western actor.

After Gunsmoke

After Gunsmoke came to an end in 1975, Buck found himself starring in over 20 films and TV series, including General Hospital and the famed Yellowstone. Taylor portrays recurring character Emmett Walsh, a ranch hand on longtime friend of the Duttons, on the hit western series.

In 1981, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum inducted Taylor into the Cowboy Hall of Fame and awarded him the Trustee Award for his performance on Gunsmoke.

He returned to his most famous role in the 1987 television movie Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge where he played the city's marshal.

Buck attended the Chouinard Art Institute and has been creating watercolor and acrylic paintings of cowboys, Native Americans, and horses since 1993. Many of his art subjects are characters and scenes from movies and TV shows he has appeared in. He sells his paintings here: https://bucktaylor.com/store-front/fine-art/. He is also the official artist of many rodeos and state fairs where he creates their promotional posters.

His Most Notable Roles:

The Big Valley as Sheriff Munroe

Comanche Moon as Old Ben Lilly

The Mist as Ambrose Cornell

Flicka as Wagner

Truce as Harry Dobbs

Triumphs of a Man Called Horse as Sgt. Bridges

Gods and Generals as Gen. Maxcy Gregg

Tombstone as "Turkey Creek" Jack Johnson

The Alamo: 13 Days to Glory (TV miniseries) as "Colorado" Smith

Cattle Annie and Little Britches as Dynamite Dick

Related Videos