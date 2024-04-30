Brother Of Late Icon Selena Has Meltdown On Stage During Concert: "Boo Yourselves"

It must be the year of onstage meltdowns. Following in John Mellencamp's footsteps, A.B. Quintanilla, the brother of late icon Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, had an on-stage meltdown. He got angry at the crowd at the San Antonio music festival for not being more pumped for his performance.

As you can imagine, getting angry at the crowd did little to energize them. Instead, they started booing the performer. He responded with a witty, "Boo yourselves for not participating in the show." The musician became very upset by the crowd's lack of excitement. I'm sure it's not easy getting on-stage, but lashing out at the crowd doesn't win you any favors.

He eventually said, "It's like somebody put a gun to your head and force you to be here tonight." I have to wonder if A.B. was holding that gun. The musician is the brother of late icon Selena and a performer in his own right. However, he ended up getting a bit disheartened and emotional.

"To work so f-king hard over all these years to bring you hits, and you guys come here, and you can't even f-king raise your hands to f-king clap or be happy, man, you know, and that feels sad for us and for me," Quintanilla said. "I'll take my music somewhere else." He promised to never perform at the event again.

Brother of Selena Calls Out Crowd

"I traveled all the way from Las Vegas, received love all the way from over there. I come to my hometown in Texas, San Antonio, and I get no f-king love over here, man. That's not cool. That's not acceptable," he said. He also brought football into it repping the Dallas Cowboys, which drew more boos from the crowd.

"You guys should be, just like you support the Dallas Cowboys who lose every f-king year, you should support your bands. And Tejano music," he said. "Boo all you want, I don't care it doesn't affect me — Boo all you want. Boo yourselves for not participating in the show."

However, when it came to the subject of his sister, he momentarily forgot his anger. He remembered the impact that Selena had on his own career, mourning her death. But he later called out the crowd again. "And everybody that left shooting the middle finger? God bless y'all. I don't wish nothing bad upon them," Quintanilla said. "Those are not real fans, man."

Later, the singer issued but then deleted an apology to fans. He said that he hadn't been taking his medication, blaming the outburst on that.