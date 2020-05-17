'Believe': The Story Behind the Inspiring Brooks & Dunn Classic

"Believe" Lyrics

Old man Wrigley lived in that white house

Down the street where I grew up

Mama used to send me over with things

We struck a friendship up

I spent a few long summers

Out on his old porch swing

Said he was in the war when in the navy

Lost his wife, lost his baby

Broke down and asked him one time

"How you keep from goin' crazy"

He said, "I'll see my wife and son in just a little while"

I asked him what he meant, he looked at me and smiled

Said, "I raise my hands

Bow my head

I'm findin' more and more truth

In the words written in red

They tell me that there's more to life

Than just what I can see, oh, I believe"

A few years later I was off at college

'Talkin' to mom on the phone one night

Gettin' all caught up on the gossip

The ins and outs of the small town life

She said, "Oh, by the way son

Old man Wrigley has died"

Later on that night

I laid there thinkin' back

Thought about a couple long-lost summers

I didn't know whether to cry or laugh

If there was ever anybody

Deserved a ticket to the other side

It'd be that sweet old man

Who looked me in the eye

Said, "I raise my hands

Bow my head

I'm findin' more and more truth

In the words written in red

They tell me that there's more to life

Than just what I can see..."

I can't quote the book

The chapter or the verse

You can't tell me it all ends

In a slow ride in a hearse

You know I'm more and more convinced

The longer that I live

Yeah, this can't be... no, this can't be

No, this can't be all there is

Lord, I raise my hands

Bow my head

Oh, I'm findin' more and more truth

In the words written in red

They tell me that there's more to this

Than just what I can see, I believe

Oh, I...

I believe

I believe

(I believe)

(I believe)

Well, I believe

(I believe)

I believe

(I believe)

