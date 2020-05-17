'Believe': The Story Behind the Inspiring Brooks & Dunn Classic

Written by Ronnie Dunn and Craig Wiseman, "Believe" was released in 2005 by the duo Brooks & Dunn on their album Hillbilly Deluxe. Hugely successful, the song won the 2006 Country Music Association's Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Quite a feat.
The music video for this mostly acoustic ballad feature's the narrator's childhood encounter with "Old Man Wrigley" and how over time he became friends with the sweet old man as his mom would send him over to his house with various "things". We can only assume these were neighborly items like a cup of sugar or some groceries to help out. The man reveals that he lost his son and wife but maintains that through his faith in God, he will see them again in Heaven someday.
This Brooks & Dunn song is a real tearjerker. It was even covered by Jennifer Hudson on the 2010 CBS television special ACM Presents: Brooks & Dunn - The Last Rodeo. Read the lyrics below and watch both renditions. Odds are that you'll cry your way through both like I did.
"Believe" Lyrics
Old man Wrigley lived in that white house
Down the street where I grew up
Mama used to send me over with things
We struck a friendship up
I spent a few long summers
Out on his old porch swing
Said he was in the war when in the navy
Lost his wife, lost his baby
Broke down and asked him one time
"How you keep from goin' crazy"
He said, "I'll see my wife and son in just a little while"
I asked him what he meant, he looked at me and smiled
Said, "I raise my hands
Bow my head
I'm findin' more and more truth
In the words written in red
They tell me that there's more to life
Than just what I can see, oh, I believe"
A few years later I was off at college
'Talkin' to mom on the phone one night
Gettin' all caught up on the gossip
The ins and outs of the small town life
She said, "Oh, by the way son
Old man Wrigley has died"
Later on that night
I laid there thinkin' back
Thought about a couple long-lost summers
I didn't know whether to cry or laugh
If there was ever anybody
Deserved a ticket to the other side
It'd be that sweet old man
Who looked me in the eye
Said, "I raise my hands
Bow my head
I'm findin' more and more truth
In the words written in red
They tell me that there's more to life
Than just what I can see..."
I can't quote the book
The chapter or the verse
You can't tell me it all ends
In a slow ride in a hearse
You know I'm more and more convinced
The longer that I live
Yeah, this can't be... no, this can't be
No, this can't be all there is
Lord, I raise my hands
Bow my head
Oh, I'm findin' more and more truth
In the words written in red
They tell me that there's more to this
Than just what I can see, I believe
Oh, I...
I believe
I believe
(I believe)
(I believe)
Well, I believe
(I believe)
I believe
(I believe)