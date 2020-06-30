The Broken Spoke, Historic Texas Honky Tonk, Damaged in ATM Theft

The Broken Spoke, Texas' oldest continuously operating dancehall, has been damaged in an ATM theft. Owners discovered the property damage on Tuesday morning (June 30).

Local Austin, Texas station KVUE reports that the staff said the ATM was stolen and a pickup drove partially through the wall. The ATM was bolted to the pavement outside the establishment.

"And the hits just keep on coming! Not how you wanna get woke up at 5am! Some no good thieves drove a truck into the front of the Broken Spoke to rob the ATM that's on our porch! They did a ton of damage! We definitely didn't need this on top of the re-closing of bars. Don't know what this world's coming to," reads a post on the establishment's official Facebook page.

The incident was captured on video. Police are currently searching for the truck that caused the damage.

"I feel real bad about it," owner James White told KVUE. "It's just that they keep throwing stuff at me, like ... they've closed me up twice, and now for this to happen. It's a tough pill to swallow."

The incident occurs as bars across Texas are being forced to close due to a rise in coronavirus cases. More than 30 bar owners have filed a lawsuit challenging Texas governor Greg Abbott's order.

Located on South Lamar Boulevard in Austin, the Broken Spoke is one of the most beloved dancehalls in Texas. Country legends, including Bob Wills, Willie Nelson, George Strait and Garth Brooks, have performed on the historic stage.

The venue is featured on George Strait's latest album Honky Tonk Time Machine. The country superstar, who began playing at the Broken Spoke back in the '70s, even held his album release party at the dancehall in 2019.