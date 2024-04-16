Bride Heads To Taylor Swift Concert On Wedding Day After Fiancé Calls Off Wedding

Marriages and weddings come and go, but Taylor Swift is eternal. At least, it is for one die-hard Swiftie who ditched her wedding for a Swift concert.

The bride experienced something that no person ever wants — to have their wedding called off. Taking to TikTok, the Swiftie explained that her partner called off the wedding. So instead of a marriage, the bride flew to see Taylor Swift instead.

"Today was supposed to be my wedding day but my fiancé called it off, so I decided to book a flight and I'm gonna go see Taylor Swift instead," the woman explained. "Let's see how many times I cry today."

As you can see from the video, the bride ended up crying a lot. She felt devastated that she didn't meet her husband instead of a taxi. She wrote, "Realizing he's not coming to pick me up [from the airport]." "First time taking a taxi instead of him picking me up," she continued.

Taylor Swift Fans Offer Support

Making it to her brother's house, she wrote, "Staying at my brother's so this is my new 'home.'" The bride ended up crying nine times about it. "It's okay, I can laugh about this now. It's been a year," she wrote. Apparently, she filmed this some time ago.

Fellow Swifties came to the bride's aid, offering support. They also shared their own dating horror stories as well. "My fiancé ghosted me. I unexpectedly met the love of my life 2 months later, then married him a year after that. Life works in mysterious ways!" one viewer wrote.

"My fiancé dumped me two days after my dad died because he didn't want to deal with my 'issues'. 1.5 yrs later I met my husband - we are married 20 yrs now. It will be ok," Another person shared.

Another described a similar experience: "This is insane because I was supposed to get married on October 27 this year and we just separated and Taylor is gonna be in MY CITY on October 27 this year. Is this a sign?" she said

So, the bride didn't get her dream wedding, but she did end up making friends along the way. It's safe to say that Swift's new album Tortured Poets Department may strike a chord with her. Swift teased that the song is about heartbreak, and it may be about how she felt imprisoned in a relationship of her own.