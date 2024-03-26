Taylor Swift Fans Have Raised Nearly $10,000 For Bride-To-Be After She Tried to Sell Autographed Guitar

You may have seen it in the news a few weeks ago, but Taylor Swift fans continue to rally around a bride-to-be, donating to her dream wedding. They've now raised nearly $10,000 in wedding funds.

Emily Harris, the bride-to-be in question, faced an interesting choice. She debated selling her autographed guitar that Swift signed to help cover the costs of her upcoming wedding. Instead, Swift fans told her to keep the guitar, and instead they started donating to her wedding fund. On GoFundMe, so far, she's amassed $9,050 with over 400 people donating to the cause. The money should help Harris out with her wedding.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Harris said her father gave her the guitar for her 16th birthday.

"I've had it for a little over 14 years now. It was a gift from my parents. I was having a bunch of friends over and they walked out with this cardboard box that I could tell kind of looked like the shape of a guitar because I played guitar growing up. I thought they just got me a new guitar... At first, I was like, 'Oh, it's so pretty. I love the design on it.' Then my dad's like 'Look closer.' And that's when I saw the signature on it," Harris recalled.

Taylor Swift Fans Refused to Let Her Sell the Guitar

However, Harris debated selling the guitar because she needed the money.

"Yes, it's something that means a lot to me, but with how big Taylor Swift is right now, I was like, I'm sure it would mean a lot to somebody else as well," Harris said. Her father reluctantly posted a message on a Swift fan page. "He's like 'Think about it, I don't want you to sell it, and then 10 years down the line regret that you did.' But he understood."

Instead of offers, several fans told the bride-to-be that she shouldn't part with the guitar. Thus, several agreed to help Harris out with her wedding instead. Harris feels very moved by the kindness from others. Swifties have to stick together after all.

"I have definitely teared up a couple of times because, again, I was like 'let's look into selling it, how much we can get it for' and the fact that it completely turned away from that has been a reminder that there are genuinely good, kind, generous people in this world who just wants to help others just for the sake of helping others," Harris said.