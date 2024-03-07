Is Brian Kelley's 'Kiss My Boots' a Tyler Hubbard Diss Track?

On Wednesday (March 6), Brian Kelley released the new song "Kiss My Boots" and its music video. The lyrics and visuals tell a story about triumphing over anger caused by someone else's backbiting ways. Other than that, it's up for interpretation in the way that makes country songs universal. Yet many are looking at the words of the song and the script of its video and finding reasons to think the song is inspired by Kelley's professional split from Tyler Hubbard, his Florida Georgia Line (FGL) bandmate for over a decade.

"Want the world to know that you did me wrong/ I don't know how you act sweet, after how you did me/ Here's a middle finger to you through a song," goes part of the lyrics.

In addition, Kelley kills a proverbial snake in the grass —or snake in the pine straw— and turns its skin into the titular boots that need kissing. And right before it all fades to black, we see that Kelley's wearing a Florida belt buckle. That's Kelley's home state, which is half of the reason why his duo with Georgia-born Hubbard was called FGL.

Kelley has yet to acknowledge any of the rumors he's sparked. However, he did share through a press release that he was working through some real emotions while writing the song.

"It was healing to write. I feel released now. Everyone processes things differently. I went inward," Kelley said. "I went to work and stayed busy. I'm proud of myself for doing it that way. It was worth it. Now I have a song that helped me through a tough time. Hopefully, 'Kiss My Boots' can help a lot of people. Give them some confidence and help them get their power back."

The caption of an Instagram post by Kelley that previewed the song's release painted the same picture. In that case, he rightfully put over the benefits of seeing a therapist.

"My mental health coach told me a couple years ago as I was navigating through an extremely difficult, hurtful and confusing time. 'The person with the highest emotional intelligence has the highest responsibility,'" he wrote. "So as hard as it was in those moments to take the high road, I took her advice and I sat back and 'ate my popcorn.' Everyone processes differently. I went inward. And it all came out in a song. Now it's time for y'all to get your popcorn."

Florida Georgia Line played its last show together in September of 2022— 10 years after the release of the duo's debut album. The split followed some politically-fueled tension between the two in 2000 and a cancelled tour in 2021.

Hubbard addressed the song and video to Holler.

"Just like I've always said, I'm happy for BK, this is what he wanted and this is what he initiated, and I hope he's happy and that he's doing his thing and I'm doing my thing," Hubbard said. "I wish him the best, and yeah, as far as that's concerned that's about all I have to say about it."

"Kiss My Boots" previews the Kelley album Tennessee Truth, which is out on May 10. Hubbard's next solo album, Strong, arrives in April.