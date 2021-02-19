The 5 Best Brett Young Songs, Ranked

Brett Young is fairly new to the Nashville music scene, but he's making quite the impact. He released a self-titled EP in 2016 with the help of producer Dan Huff and Republic Nashville. Listeners were immediately drawn to his heartfelt lyrics and country star charisma. In 2017 he released his debut album Brett Young with Big Machine Label Group and it was ranked No. 2 at the top of the country music charts. Pretty impressive for a new singer/songwriter.

Young, originally pursuing a career in baseball, decided to take a stab at country music after an elbow injury. The California native has said that he was inspired to write after listening to the emotional lyrics of Gavin Degraw's album Chariot. He's even been nominated for Best New Artist at the CMA awards for two years running in 2017 and 2018. After his successful first album with multiple songs at the top of the Billboard charts, his second album, Ticket to L.A., debuted at number one on the top country albums.

We've gathered up five of Young's best country songs and it was honestly tough to narrow down. "Like I Loved You" and "Here to Kiss Me" are strong contenders that didn't make the cut. The country star, who recently married girlfriend Taylor Mills, isn't going anywhere any time soon. In preparation for his new album, listen to some of Young's best songs below:

5. "Hallelujah"

While not necessarily his own song, this cover is too good not to include. His rendition of the song, originally performed by Leonard Cohen, is moving and raw. The acoustic guitars are the perfect accompaniment, letting the words speak for themselves as Young takes you through the journey of the song.

4. "Mercy"

One of his deepest ballads, "Mercy" is one of Young's most popular songs for a reason. He puts his heart on his sleeve while he sings of a broken heart. Everyone can relate and everyone feels the pain through his words. He even performed this at the 2018 CMA Fest in Nashville.

3. "Here Tonight"

This Young song is a new single from his latest unreleased album. While he thrives with emotional ballads, I'm a fan of his more upbeat music, especially this new jam that's a bit more pop country than his previous music. It's simple and romantic and a fun preview of his new music.

2. "Sleep Without You"

As Young's first single, this infectious catchy tune had to make the list. You can tell from his official video that he's just got that likable star quality possessed by fellow performers like Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Combs. You just want to keep tuning in for more.

1. "In Case You Didn't Know"

From his first album, "In Case You Didn't Know" was certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. This was Young's first No. 1 hit and has sold over one million copies to date. According to Young, the song was inspired by one of his co-writers, Kristopher Peters. When Peters was a child his mom seldom said "I love you", but he always seemed to know anyway.

This article was originally published in 2019.

