Brett Young and Wife Taylor Expecting Their Second Child

Brett Young and his wife Taylor Mills Young are expecting their second child. The couple revealed the news on social media on Jan. 27, sharing a photo with their 15-month-old daughter Presley Elizabeth wearing a "big sister" shirt.

"And then we were 4 👦🏼👩🏻👧🏼👶🏼 It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way," Brett Young wrote on Instagram. "We are beyond blessed by this growing little family! 😍😍😍 Thank you to @people for helping us break the news yet again!"

The couple told PEOPLE that they wanted children who were close in age.

"We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends," Young said. "Tay had her sister close in age growing up, so we both felt strongly we wanted Presley to have the same."

Inside Brett and Taylor Young's Love Story

It would take 10 years for the country star and his longtime love Taylor to make it down the aisle. But they are proof that not only can a long-distance relationship end in marriage, but two people who are meant to be together can find each other again when the timing is right.

As Young recalls to PEOPLE, the couple first met through a mutual friend when Mills was attending college at Arizona State University.

"It was early Facebook years and I saw a picture on her roommate's page with her in it," recalls Young. "I finally was able to finagle a group hang and it was pretty platonic."

A few months later, Young was living in Orange County outside of Los Angeles and received an unexpected text from Mills. She moved to LA to be with Young after finishing school and they dated for six years. But when Young decided to move to Nashville to try to make it as a country singer, the couple broke up.

"It was one of those things where we needed to be apart to grow up before we could come back together," Young said.

After a two year break, Young reached out to Mills, and this time the timing was perfect. They had both had time to grow up and the stars aligned for them to actually make it as a couple. They've been together ever since. Since they had met at Mills' alma mater, Young thought it would be fun to propose where he went to school. He popped the question in 2018 with a stunning custom ring at the Graduate Hotel near Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.

"We met in Arizona while she was at school at ASU, and we will likely get married there, so I thought it would be romantic to propose where I went to school," he told People. "We were able to get a suite with a large covered patio and the hospitality staff at the hotel set it up while we were at dinner, so it was waiting for us when we got back."

They spent time planning their big day while Young was on the road, touring with Thomas Rhett. They decided to write their own vows for their wedding ceremony which was held at the Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California later that year. They invited close friends to perform at their wedding day reception, Luke Combs, Lee Brice, and Gavin Degraw. 200 friends and family came together to watch the couple say "I do."

"We chose people in terms of performers that are really important to us and are close friends," says Mills.

Cheers to the happy couple and their growing family!

