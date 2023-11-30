Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Reportedly Ordered to Return Millions to Singer

TMZ reported on Thursday (Nov. 30) that Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, has been ordered by a California labor commissioner to return money he overcharged the singer and talk show host while serving as her manager.

Per TMZ, Blackstock collected fees after booking gigs for Clarkson on "The Voice," Norwegian Cruise Line, Wayfair and the Billboard Music Awards. The outlet added that "aside from a few exceptions, only agents —not managers— can lawfully secure roles for talent."

The money to be returned to Clarkson by Blackstock adds up to $2,641,374. TMZ added that $1.98 million of that came from Blackstock securing Clarkson work on "The Voice."

The labor commissioner also ruled that Blackstock can keep whatever fee he kept after landing "The Kelly Clarkson Show" for his ex.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020. The couple wed on Oct. 20, 2013. The divorce was finalized in March 2022. Clarkson was awarded the couple's Montana ranch.

The couple shares two children: 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remy Alexander. Clarkson and Blackstock share custody of their children. In 2020, People reported that a Los Angeles county judge ruled that Clarkson will have primary physical custody.

Clarkson told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that her children impacted her decision to go through with the divorce.

"We have two little kids watching us," Clarkson said. "And you don't want to set that example for, this is what they're going to set the bar for. I don't want my kids to be in this relationship. I want them to aim higher."

There were also moments of hope in Clarkson's interview with Lowe.

"At the end of the day, we're all fine. We're doing fine," Clarkson shared. "Everybody's finding their own lane and we're figuring it out and it's going to be fine."