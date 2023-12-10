Brad Paisley Sings Song He Jokingly Wrote for His Wedding Day on 'Tonight Show'

Brad Paisley celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with Kimberly Williams-Paisley on March 15. Outside looking in, it's one of the more idyllic celebrity marriages out there, with the couple seeming as close and in love now as they were when wed in 2003. They spend time lots of time together after two decades together, with their combined efforts often benefitting those in need.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Paisley sang part of the hilarious song he wrote for his wife because "she wanted something on the wedding day." It tells the true secret to sustaining a happy home.

"She's not into flowers, or getting big expensive gifts," he sang. "She says she don't want jewelry/And she doesn't need another dress. If I want to show her how much I adore her/The best way that I've found is to make sure when I'm finished/I put that toilet seat down.

"'Cause in the middle of the night, it's cold and it's dark/And when I hear my name in vain, I know I haven't done my part/She just wants me to support her," he continued. "And the best way that I've found/Is with a gentle hand, a loving touch/I put that toilet seat down."

The former Kimberly Williams caught her future husband's eye when he first watched her in the 1991 film "Father of the Bride." In 2001, he cast his crush in one of his music videos. They became a couple soon after and wed on March 15, 2003 at the Stauffer Chapel at Pepperdine University in Malibu, Calif.

In a 2021 interview with PEOPLE, Williams-Paisley said that "focusing on the laughter and keeping a sense of play" is the secret to success for her lasting marriage to Brad.