Over the past weekend, The Store, a free referral-based grocery store in Nashville that was co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, debuted its Toy Store initiative for the holiday season.

Through community, corporate and sponsor donations of $20,000, The Store was able to provide Christmas presents for the kids of every family it serves.

Per a press release, the First Responders Children's Foundation (FRCF) donation provided 1,000 of the toys. FRCF has been the charity of choice for the past three holiday seasons of Paisley's record label home, Universal Music Group.

A donation drive lasted through Dec. 1, with families of kids age 17 and under picking out a gift on Dec. 8 and 9.

"We've always wanted to see a Toy Store pop-up around the holidays that has the same framework and model as our grocery store, so that our customers can also shop for gifts for their families with dignity and choice," the Paisley's shared in a joint statement. "We are really excited to see it come together this year, and credit our wonderful staff, amazing volunteers and energetic new CEO Collen Mayer for making it happen."

Four hundred families shopped for free toys during the two-day event.

"The emotional aspect of being able to give your child something your child wanted versus just something to sort of get you through the holidays, that's such a load off the minds of somebody who maybe didn't think they were going to be able to do that," Paisley told the Associated Press

"People come on hard times and we want this to be a safe, welcoming place for everybody, whether you're volunteering or whether you're needing the services," Williams-Paisley added. "It's just a community and we're all in it together."

The Store opened in 2020 as part of a partnership between the Paisley family and Belmont University. it was inspired by a similar operation: the Unity Shoppe in Santa Barbara, Cal.

