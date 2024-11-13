Blake Shelton's New Music Competition Makes Perfect Sense — Here's Why He Chose It Over 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton turned down a huge salary to appear on 'The Voice' at a staggering $13 million per season. Instead, Shelton has moved on to his own music competition, switching up the formula, and I think it could be a hit.

Videos by Wide Open Country

By turning down his massive offer to appear on 'The Voice,' Blake Shelton shows he has faith in his take on the talent show. He is going to be throwing the contestants to the dogs from day one, seeing how they fare under the spotlight.

Rather than have a panel of judges, like many other talent shows, the judges of this new program are going to be a live audience. From the get-go, they will be playing as warm-up acts for much bigger artists. This is what will work as the meter for how well they're doing. Can they get the crowd riled up, or are they an embarrassing flop? I think Shelton's onto something with this spin on the usual music competition.

Blake Shelton Refreshing The Music Competition Scene

We've seen talent shows on TV for years, from Pop Idol to Dancing on Ice, and they all do pretty much the same thing. A bunch of midweight celebrities sit there and lord it over try-hard hopefuls as their dreams of stardom come crashing down. Blake Shelton is shaking that up a bit, and adapting who gets to judge for the music competition.

Leaving a live audience to decide on the talent of an act is so much more interesting. The dynamics of working up a crowd are vastly different from pleasing a group of judges. Here, many more elements are at play.

With a team of judges seen on your typical show, what they do and don't like is already known. With Blake Shelton's new music competition, each crowd will have to be considered. Who have they come to see as the headliner? What time of day is it? Where in the world are they playing? These things are something acts have to think about in the profession. So, being able to adapt and perform is what will separate the wheat from the chaff.

This simple single element will make Blake Shelton's new music competition stand out. Of course, watching someone die on stage is fun, but watching someone absolutely kill it is even better. I think that the energy of the new judging format will bring in a lot of viewers. Maybe, it will give 'The Voice' a run for its money.