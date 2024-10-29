Blake Shelton Walked Away From An Insane Yearly Salary On ‘The Voice’– Here’s How Much

Blake Shelton is incredibly successful as a recording artist, performer, and businessperson. His career has been going full tilt for a long time and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. He is reportedly fabulously rich. Per American Songwriter, "According to an MSN report, Shelton's net worth is $120 million." But he walked away from a huge amount of money as a coach on The Voice. Wait until you find out how whopping much!

Videos by Wide Open Country

Shelton Was Very Handsomely Paid On 'The Voice'

His Salary Increased

Per the outlet, "The Voice was an incredibly lucrative gig for Shelton. When he started as a coach on the show, he was making $4 million per season. However, by the time he walked away after season 23, he was making a staggering $13 million per season."

Now that is a lot of dough!

He Gets Plenty Per Concert Too

Not All Of It Goes In His Pocket

Shelton reportedly picks up $1 million per concert. But keep in mind that not every penny goes to him. It has to be shared with folks like his band members, bookers, tour crew, and promoters, just to mention some of those who cash in.

Shelton Seems Like A Shrewd Guy, Businesswise

He Has Seized On Many Lucrative Opportunities

For example, the singer sold his music catalog. That brought in a reported $50 million windfall. On top of that, according to the outlet, "He also has partnerships with brands like Pizza Hut, Land's End, Walmart, Gildan, and Pepsi that bring him a tidy profit with each deal."

He Wisely Invested In Pricey Real Estate

Shelton Has An Opulent West Coast Home Plus A Ranch

Many celebs line in lavish splendor. Blake Shelton is one of them. He as a $13 million pad in Encino, California, which he shares with wife Gwen Stefani. Then there is a gigantic ranch in Oklahoma. That is a 1.200-acre spread.

Like a lot of wealthy performers, Blake Shelton has a diverse portfolio. He also has a bunch of bar / restaurants called Ole Red that seem to be solid money-makers. The lanky 48-year-old from Oklahoma is doing very well indeed, thank you!