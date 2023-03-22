He can belt out country tunes and mentor rising stars on The Voice, but Blake Shelton's dancing abilities? That's a whole different ballgame. Recently, the Grammy nominee took to TikTok, giving fans a hilarious sneak peek into his pre-show routine during his Back to the Honky Tonk tour. With a beverage in hand and not a single drop spilled, Shelton busted out a lively line dance on the video platform.

"Just a little pre-show warm up," he quipped for the quick video's caption, showing off how he presumably gets ready for each stop on his tour. It's definitely a great way to stave off any potential jitters, that's for sure.

As fans of The Voice know, the "No Body" singer is no stranger to on-camera tomfoolery. So, while his impromptu performance may not have come as a surprise, it still had folks in stitches. One TikTok user wrote, "Can't even dance a tiny bit but I'm here watching 10+ times and LOVINGGG IT!!!," while another teased, "Great dance moves for a tall guy!" A third, very amused fan commented, "And didn't spill one drop of your drink. GOOD JOB!"

This dancing escapade just proves that Shelton, a gifted singer, might need some extra practice before incorporating dance moves into his tour performances. But, in true Blake fashion, he still managed to entertain fans with his lighthearted antics on social media.

Now, if Shelton were to take his dance skills to national television -- perhaps on Dancing With the Stars season 32? -- there's no doubt his loyal fan base would eagerly tune in to watch their favorite country star give it his all. Fortunately, there's always The Voice, which is the singer's final season. If he's feeling generous, he might even bust out some of those sick moves in between working with singers on the show. We'll have to wait and see.

