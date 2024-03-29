Blake Shelton Gutted That Toby Keith Won't Be at Oklahoma Concert: "He Wanted To Do It"

Blake Shelton and Toby Keith go way back to when Shelton was first getting started. Shelton actually opened for Keith while on tour. The country singer recently revealed that Keith wanted to attend his concert in Oklahoma.

Shelton told Storme Warren from The Big 615 that Keith told him he planned to make an appearance. Unfortunately, Keith passed away before he got the chance. Shelton said, "Toby wanted to do it...If you couldn't physically see him, you would never know that he was sick."

Instead, Keith will have to be there in spirit. Shelton is still planning to put on quite the show, and Keith would definitely be pleased.

"We're working hard to put this thing together. It is a benefit for the Country Music Hall of Fame, which we're excited about, but for you guys coming to the show, it's just going to be one incredible epic concert," Shelton shared via Instagram. "It's just going to be one great Oklahoma artist after another. So you don't want to miss this thing. See you guys there."

Keith, along with Reba McEntire, was always one of Shelton's heroes. Both of them gave Shelton the drive to feel like he could make it in the industry.

Blake Shelton Remembers Toby Keith

"It's pretty crazy when you look down the list of artists that have come from Oklahoma. It's a huge list and it's a lot of superstars," he said. "Growing up in Oklahoma, that was part of the drive that gave me the confidence to come to Nashville was knowing that Reba was just 20 miles from here. I mean, I'm talking about she came from the middle of nowhere and now she's the biggest star in country music. It was really inspiring."

"I remember when Toby came out being from Oklahoma and 'Should've Been A Cowboy,' and my mom saying, 'Oh my gosh, I saw that guy in Oklahoma City last year,'" Shelton continued. Shelton ended up being pretty successful for himself. He has 28 No. 1 singles and several awards to go along with selling out concerts.

After Keith's passing, Shelton reflected on what the singer meant to him.

"Even though I knew about your battle these last few months I still never imagined this day. Anyone who knew you knows what I mean," Shelton said. "You were the toughest man I ever met. Thank you brother for being a friend, a hero and an inspiration. There will never be another Toby Keith."