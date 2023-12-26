Blake Shelton Dresses as Drunken Santa in Downtown Nashville

It seems Santa Claus got a bit distracted by the bars in downtown Nashville this Christmas, according to a video shared by Blake Shelton. The singer took to social media in the days leading up to Christmas to share a video of "Santa" drunkenly staggering down the streets of Music City. It seems he already had a good time at the bars on Broadway, and the video catches him stumbling into Shelton's Ole Red bar for another round.

Of course, the man in the Santa suit is really Shelton, himself, but it made for an entertaining moment for the tourists on the strip. Shelton dressed up as the man in red for the Christmas edition of his show "Barmageddon," which aired on USA Network on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. In a later post, Shelton shared how Santa's night on broadway ended: passed out on the bar at Ole Red with his beard removed.

While Shelton's Santa Claus alter-ego was hitting the bars on broadway on Christmas, Shelton, himself, was celebrating the holiday with wife Gwen Stefani and family. Stefani offered a look into their holiday celebrations in a quick video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 26. The video shows beautifully designed gingerbread houses, festive tableware, Christmas decorations and a large charcuterie board. Shelton appears in the video wearing a helmet with a GoPro, and the clip also details their preparation of a delicious looking stuffed pasta dish. Halfway through the video, Stefani admits she left the dish in the oven a little too long, and it ended up more brown than it was supposed to be.