Blake Shelton had an incredible night at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Tasked with opening Sunday's show, he made sure to give viewers at home and in the building an experience they'd never forget. As he geared up to delight country music fans, the entire arena was buzzing with anticipation. As the lights dimmed, the stage was set for an unforgettable opening act, and Shelton delivered in droves.

He kicked off the night with an unforgettable performance, beginning by serenading the audience with a line from his classic hit "Austin." He started by giving a heartfelt shoutout, "Hey Austin, I still love you," from a dimly lit stage. The atmosphere then shifted as Shelton launched into his latest high-energy track, "No Body." The crowd, understandably, went wild.

Twelve talented dancers burst onto the stage and did a lively country dance routine with their boots stomping. Call it a boot scoot boogie, only without Brooks & Dunn! As they jumped, stomped and kicked up their heels with excitement, they moved in a way that was lively and contagious. In the middle of all the excitement, Shelton walked around among the dancers in his usual cool way, never missing a beat. He truly was cool as a cucumber throughout it all.

Advertisement

As the performance kept getting better, puffs of steam came out of the edges of the platform, framing the dancers and making the act look even better. The difference between the dancers' high spirits and Shelton's laid-back attitude made for a fascinating scene that showed what country music is all about. Talk about a great way to kick off the show.

If you missed Shelton's riotous rendition of one of his biggest hits, you'll definitely want to catch up with the clip above. Do it preferably with the lights dimmed so you can get that legitimate "concert" experience.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Improve Your Black Tie Affair at 2023 CMT Music Awards

Related Videos