Blackberry Smoke + Jamey Johnson Celebrate George Jones with 'Lonesome For a Livin'' Music Video

"Lonesome For a Livin'," a Jamey Johnson collaboration from Blackberry Smoke's 2021 album You Hear Georgia, is a tribute to country legend George Jones.

The Atlanta-based Southern rock band's freshly-released official music video drives the song's meaning home through footage of Jones that's interspersed across an in-studio jam, with Johnson chipping in on guitar and vocals.

"A few years ago we went in the studio with Jamey Johnson and George Jones and recorded a version of 'Yesterday's Wine'," reads a statement from Blackberry Smoke (as reported by Whiskey Riff). "Shortly after that, [lead singer and guitarist Charlie Starr] was so moved meeting George he wrote a somewhat autobiographical song for him called 'Lonesome For A Livin'.' As much as George loved the song and although he wanted to, he never got the chance to record it as he passed away.

"Fast forward a few years, we were with Jamey at a show together and Charlie played him this song... We decided that night we should cut it together, for George," the statement continues. "Dave Cobb loved the story, so we included it on our last album, You Hear Georgia. We miss ya possum! This one is for George!"

Blackberry Smoke recorded Willie Nelson original "Yesterday's Wine" with Johnson and Jones as a bonus track for the band's sophomore album, 2009's Little Piece of Dixie. Jones previously covered "Yesterday's Wine" in the early '80s as a duet with Merle Haggard.

"Lonesome For a Livin'" Lyrics

You might say the reason I was put on this earth

Was to pour out my heart every day

It's just what comes natural like takin' a breath

I could sing what I never could say

I put quite a few tears into quite a few beers

Yes, I've worn my soul on my sleeve

Laid out there for the whole world to see

Yeah, the blues have been my old boss man

And lovesick, it knows me by name

You could say I was lonesome for a livin'

And heartache is my claim to fame

I lived all the lyrics for better or for worse

The drinkin', the cheatin', and the lyin'

Well, I guess I walked it just how I talked it

Both eyes wide open but stone blind

I wonder how many angels

Are waitin' for me

To finally fall down on my knees

And then put me back up on my feet

Lord, the blues have been my old boss man

And lovesick, it knows me by name

You could say I was lonesome for a livin'

And heartache is my claim to fame

I miss them old friends of mine that left me behind

Seems like so many gone home

Yeah, but I still sing with 'em and I sure won't forget 'em

I live the life of an old country song

Lord, the blues have been my old boss man

And lovesick, it knows me by name

You could say I was lonesome for a livin'

And heartache is my claim to fame

Oh, and heartache is my claim to fame