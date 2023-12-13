Billy Ray Cyrus Had the Sweetest Message for Wife Firerose on Her 36th Birthday

For her 36th birthday and her first since marrying Billy Ray Cyrus in October, Firerose got the sweetest message from her husband via social media.

Cyrus posted a video on Instagram of the couple posing in front of the barn and included a heartwarming caption: "Happy birthday beautiful love of my life."

Firerose made a post of her own to commemorate her special day, reflecting on how in a little over a year, she became engaged to and wed Cyrus. She paired a tender caption with a carousel of photos from the past year which includes wedding pictures and a shot of her posing with Kelly Clarkson.

"I can honestly say this year has been my favorite on earth so far," Firerose wrote. "I married the love of my life, connected with some of my heroes, made friends with truly exceptional souls, signed with my dream team [and] collaborated with some of my all-time creative idols. I've never been more extraordinarily grateful to God or excited for the year ahead!"

Cyrus' daughter Noah was among the commenters.

"We love [you]! happy birthday from me [and] Pinks!!!," Noah wrote, referencing her fiancee, fashion designer Pinkus.

Firerose met Cyrus 12 years ago on the set of "Hannah Montana." The singer-songwriters got engaged in Oct. 2022 and wed this year on Oct. 10.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," they wrote in a joint Instagram post. "It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus . . . I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love!," the post concluded.