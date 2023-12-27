Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Are All Smiles at First Christmas as Married Couple

Billy Ray Cyrus and wife Firerose gave a glimpse into their first Christmas celebrations as husband and wife this week. The two shared a joint post to Instagram featuring a selfie snapped by Firerose. In the pic, both Billy Ray and Firerose smile brightly for the camera as their Christmas tree shines behind them.

"Merry Christmas!" they wrote alongside the photo with various Christmas emojis.

The couple were married on Oct. 10, 2023 after a yearlong engagement. They initially met years ago on the set of "Hannah Montana," and, after collaborating on a song in 2021, they became a couple.

The two have shared a few photos from newlywed life since walking down the aisle, and Firerose reflected on the past year on her birthday earlier this month. The Australian singer, who recently added her new last name to her Instagram profile, shared various highlights from the year, including the wedding, performing on GMA, appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and more. She also shared a thoughtful caption.

"Birthdays always make me reflective... I can honestly say this year has been my favorite on earth so far," she writes. "I married the love of my life, connected with some of my heroes, made friends with truly exceptional souls, signed with my dream team & collaborated with some of my all-time creative idols. I've never been more extraordinarily grateful to God or excited for the year ahead!"

Billy Ray also shared a short clip for his wife's birthday, calling her the "love of my life."

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children, including singers Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus.

READ MORE: These Country Stars Got Married or Engaged in 2023