Bill Cobbs Has Died, And His Brother's Tribute To Him Is Heartbreakingly Beautiful

An all-time great actor, Bill Cobbs, has passed away. Per his brother, Thomas Cobbs, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. Bill Cobbs was an actor who knew how to play his part to perfection. He was rarely ever the lead, but his characters lent gravitas to any scene he was in.

Thomas Cobbs posted a magnificent tribute to his influential brother on Facebook. "We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs. On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather, and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones. As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father. We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

In 1974, Cobbs made his feature film debut with The Taking of Pelham One Two Three. His humble role? "Man on Platform." That man went from simply being on the platform to taking center stage. You've likely seen Cobbs and didn't even realize it! He played a prominent role in the likes of Demolition Man, The Hitter, and Night at the Museum. He even popped up on The Sopranos and Walker, Texas Ranger.

Bill Cobbs Has Passed Away, And The 'Pivotal Guest Star' Role Will Never Be The Same

Cobbs originally served in the U.S. Air Force as a radar technician. He did that for eight years, then hopped to IBM. In his mid-30s, he decided to take a chance on himself and moved to New York to fulfill his dreams as an actor. From there, he took to the theater circuit before landing in The Taking of Pelham One Two Three.

Cobbs received nothing but praise from his former co-workers throughout his time in Hollywood.

"I was extremely proud to put words into the great Bill Cobb's mouth. And his memorable performance as Estes in 'I Still Know What You Did Last Summer' elevated every single line I wrote for him. Rest In Peace, Legend. I'll see you one day in Brasilia," said Trey Callaway. Cobbs' impact will be felt for years to come, but we'll always have his expansive body of work to remember him by. Rest in Peace, Bill Cobbs.