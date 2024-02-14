NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Tina Knowles and Beyoncé attend the Luar fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City.
Beyonce Rocks Chic Western Wear Look for New York Fashion Week

Beyonce's western wear era continued at New York Fashion Week.

Beyonce's western wear era's in full swing. In recent weeks, she  sported a cowboy hat on Feb. 4 at the Grammy Awards and accessorized her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with a bolo tie the following Sunday at the Super Bowl. On Tuesday (Feb. 13), Beyonce upped the country flair by looking like she'd stepped off the set of a sci-fi western-themed music video.

This time around, Beyonce was at a New York Fashion Week function with her mother, Tina Knowles. For the occasion, the "16 Carriages" singer wore a glistening, silver suit jacket. She also wore thigh-high boots and a sheer top, both of which feature comparable embellishments as the jacket. Matching accessories include a cowboy hat and a metallic purse. She's also rocking shades and, per People, a "Jacob & Co. diamond ring with a center stone and pave set white diamonds on a gallery and split shank."

ABC reports that Beyonce's New York Fashion Week look is part of Gaurav Gupta's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection.

Beyonce and her mom were likely in attendance to watch Daniel Julez J. Smith, the son of Beyonce's sister Solange, walk the runway.

The Houston native wore her latest rodeo-inspired outfit just two days after announcing forthcoming album Act II in a way that truly broke the internet. The March 29 release will be Beyonce's eighth solo studio album and her first that's primarily inspired by country music.

For her Grammy Awards attire, Beyonce wore a gray cowboy hat that nearly matched her blonde locks along with a leather-studded skirt suit from Louis Vuitton. As for the bolo tie, she wore it for Act II press shots that hit the web around the same time as the album's first two digital singles: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

