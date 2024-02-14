Beyonce's western wear era's in full swing. In recent weeks, she sported a cowboy hat on Feb. 4 at the Grammy Awards and accessorized her Dolce & Gabbana ensemble with a bolo tie the following Sunday at the Super Bowl. On Tuesday (Feb. 13), Beyonce upped the country flair by looking like she'd stepped off the set of a sci-fi western-themed music video.

This time around, Beyonce was at a New York Fashion Week function with her mother, Tina Knowles. For the occasion, the "16 Carriages" singer wore a glistening, silver suit jacket. She also wore thigh-high boots and a sheer top, both of which feature comparable embellishments as the jacket. Matching accessories include a cowboy hat and a metallic purse. She's also rocking shades and, per People, a "Jacob & Co. diamond ring with a center stone and pave set white diamonds on a gallery and split shank."

ABC reports that Beyonce's New York Fashion Week look is part of Gaurav Gupta's Spring/Summer 2024 Couture collection.

Beyonce and her mom were likely in attendance to watch Daniel Julez J. Smith, the son of Beyonce's sister Solange, walk the runway.