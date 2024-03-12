The Best Vodka For Making Vanilla Extract Might Surprise You

For almost half a century, vodka has ranked as the most popular liquor in the U.S. It's added to endless combinations of mixed drinks, both classic and trendy, but that's not all. It turns out vodka is a key ingredient when making sauces and can help preserve baked goods. Did you know that vodka is also the main reason for pure vanilla extract?

Making homemade vanilla extract is an easy process, with essentially no prep time. Once you have your vanilla beans and a bottle of vodka, place your vanilla pods into the bottle and secure the lid. Give it a good shake and store vanilla extract in a dark place until the color of the vodka darkens. This should take a few weeks total time and the bottles should stay out of direct sunlight. Once infused, the vanilla extract can be kept in smaller plastic or glass bottles.

If you're concerned about testing which is the best vodka for making vanilla extract, don't worry. We've gone ahead and tested different kinds of vodka to see which made the best homemade vanilla extract. The choices may surprise you but offer a clear picture of how you can best make vanilla extract at home.

Potato Vodka

Potato vodka is like potato bread. You'd think it would make a great substitute, but this high-quality vodka is hard to come by. However, when you find a good potato vodka, it will have such a subtly rich flavor that you won't be able to help but fall in love. Plus, potato vodka is a great gluten-free option!

Chopin potato vodka consistently wins awards for both flavor and texture, but has a price tag to match. Although this is an excellent sipping vodka, using it resulted in vanilla extract with a slightly oily texture.

If you like your vanilla with a bit of texture, then potato vodka is the way to go. If you don't, that's okay because there are so many other options out there.

Corn Vodka

Another gluten-free option for good vanilla extracts is corn vodka like Tito's or Deep Eddy. If you've had these vodkas, then you'll understand why they are so popular. They are delicious and mix with just about everything, including vanilla beans.

We used Tito's, which is a vodka that is distilled six times to give it a clean flavor all the way through. The result was a lovely classic-tasting vanilla extract with the perfect vanilla flavor profile.

The bottom line is, corn vodka makes delicious vanilla extract. You can also enjoy it in a cocktail after you're done baking!

Rye Vodka

A lesser-known vodka variety includes rye vodka. It has 40 percent alcohol by volume, which is fairly average in terms of alcohol content. Rye vodka is anything but average in taste, though. With a terrific nutty flavor that brings out the woodiness of the vanilla beans, we were pleasantly surprised with the result that this vodka offered.

Unfortunately, making vanilla extract out of this particular vodka is a little expensive, so you may want to reserve it for a batch of something special, cocktail-wise.

The Cheap Stuff

With vanilla as such an essential ingredient to your baking, it can be a horrifying thought to imagine making it from scratch and using cheap vodka options but hear us out. Some less expensive vodka brands are not as abrasive as others, which means they can help create a smoother vanilla extract. Cheap and flavorful — who could ask for anything more?

All in all, the best vodka for making vanilla extract may be the cheap stuff (depending on the brand). It offers the best value in terms of price for the quality. Save your expensive vodkas for your favorite cocktail, since vanilla extract doesn't necessarily need a unique flavor profile. It's all about vanilla, after all.

By saving money with the cheap (and best) vodka for making vanilla extract, you'll afford to give cute little bottles as holiday gifts!