The Best Prime Day Deals of 2022 — And The Sales Happening Right Now

What Is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day 2022 is happening soon, and you'll be able to shop the best deals of the summer on July 12th and July 13th. If you're not familiar with Prime Day, it's the biggest sale of the year for Amazon -- deals are better than they are Black Friday or Cyber Week -- and they're a great way to snag the best prices on all the best products on everything from fashion to beauty to tech gadgets. While the official days are in July, early deals will be dropping from now until then. What does that mean for you? Basically, the best Prime Day deals are starting to drop now, and we'll make sure we help you find the best ones. We're talking up to 60% off on all types of products, from those Bluetooth headphones you've been eyeing to that expensive pair of shoes that's now on deep discount.

To shop the sale, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member, but you can sign up HERE for a free 30-day trial if you're not. An Amazon Prime subscription is $14.99 a month or $139 a year, and besides sale access it also includes their free same- or 2-day shipping policy on Prime-eligible products, a Prime Video subscription, and an Amazon Fresh subscription. The price is lower for students and those that qualify for certain government assistance programs, and you can find out your eligibility here. Once you sign up, you'll be ready to shop the best Prime Day deals that will seriously upgrade your wardrobe, your beauty kit, or your tech gadgets. Bookmark this page and check back here for early deals, and we'll also be updating live on July 12th and 13th with more of the best deals we can find.

Best Early Prime Day Deals in Beauty, Apparel, and Tech

This swim-, sweat-, and waterproof band tracks sleep time, sleep quality, heart rate, and steps. At 55% off, this is one of the earliest and best Prime Day Deals.

This waterproof, affordable JBL speaker connects to Bluetooth and accesses your music to enjoy your playlist at picnics, parties, and outdoor adventures. It's attractive, lightweight, and produces excellent sound.

I can personally vouch for this excellent Amazon Fire TV -- it connects to all of your favorite streaming services without the need of an additional Fire TV device, and the quality is clear, the sound is excellent, and it's easy to navigate. If you're thinking of getting a new TV, snag this one today.

If you're tired of paying for gel nails at the salon, save money over time with the start of your at-home gel nail kit with this UV lamp, which cures your gel nail polish and gives you a high-quality manicure.

This Revlon One-Step Volumizer is famous on Tik Tok because it's a popular dupe for the much more expensive Drybar or Dyson hair tools -- and is now one of the best Prime Day deals you can snag early. It can be used on damp hair and gives the look and feel of a professional blow dry with added volume and sleek, frizz-free locks.

Another viral Tik Tok product, this set features a lip plumper with Vitamin E and collagen, as well as a soothing night serum that has a cooling mint sensation.

This off-the-shoulder chiffon top is great to have on hand for the summer: wear it to an outdoor concert, a nice dinner, or take it to a bachelorette party. It's comfortable and stylish -- plus, it's available in lots of colors including striped and solid options, and comes in sizes S-2X.

Coming in at under $20, this dress is a breezy but on-trend option that you can dress up or down: wear it with a linen blazer and tan sandals at the office, or try it with white sneakers and sunglasses for a weekend brunch. It comes in white, mustard, navy, black, yellow, and red.

This machine-washable skirt is over 60% off right now -- and it's another classic summer find you can dress up or down easily, making it a versatile piece for your wardrobe.

These cute espadrilles come in blush pink or black, and reviewers say they're comfortable and easy to wear. Pair them with shorts, skirts, or pants.

Check back for more deals before our Prime Day coverage on July 12th-13th!

