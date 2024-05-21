10 Best And Wildest Katy Perry Moments On ‘American Idol’ — Never A Dull Moment

If there is one word that summarizes Katy Perry, it's unique. That's a quality she showcased to the hilt during her seven seasons as a judge on "American Idol" alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Her offbeat wit, sassy get-ups, ready-for-anything attitude, and heartfelt critiques of the contestants who vied for the title will be fondly remembered by the citizens of Idol Nation.

Now that Perry has brought her run on the show to a close, it's a good time to look back at the "Firework" singer's most notable moments.

T0p 10 Katy Perry Moments On 'American Idol'

Memories of Perry's Former Beau John Mayer Resurface...AWKWARD ALERT!

Echoes of Perry and Mayer's now-kaput relationship bubbled up unexpectedly (and comically) in 2022 when contestant Noah Thompson sang Mayer's tune, "Heartbreak Warfare, " totally unaware of Perry's earlier romance with him.

She handled the cringe incident with aplomb, though, quipping, "Noah, I feel like you should Wikipedia me!" Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie howled, the audience ate it up, and Perry admirably didn't give too much of a hoot.

A Ripping Passion for Fashion

Perry's outrageous garb was one of her trademarks on the show. Sometimes, however, it backfired.

She once donned a top that featured a huge silver ornament attached horizontally across her chest. When contestant Roman Collins finished dramatically belting out a tune, Perry's costume gave way and she shouted, "That song broke my top off!"

She gamely covered her upper torso with a pillow so nothing poked out and humorously crouched down behind the judges' table, determined to preserve her modesty.

On other uneasy occasions, Perry's pants actually split. She managed to put these wardrobe malfunctions...um...well...behind her.

Plain Speaking, Perry-Style

Perry was never timid about expressing her opinions. Occasionally, though, fans griped about when and how she did it.

Right after a powerhouse performance of Adele's "Skyfall" by contestant We Ani in 2023, Perry scolded fans for failing to cast more votes for competitor Elijah McCormick, who was eliminated. As a result, she failed to provide comments about We Ani's sublime vocal effort, rankling viewers.

Was it an inadvertent snub? "Idol" drama? Just Perry's outspokenness?

At the very least, no matter what she did (or didn't do), she always succeeded in capturing our interest.

Tears for Fears

An unforgettably intense moment occurred in 2023 when Trey Louis, 21, a mattress salesman from Santa Fe, Texas, performed a soulful, gut-wrenching rendition of "Stone" by Whiskey Myers. Louis' exquisite voice alone could have made anyone weep, but his revelation about what motivated him to audition gave Perry a near meltdown.

He told the trio of judges that there was a mass shooting at his school in May 2018 that left two teachers and eight students dead, including Louis' best friend.

That horrific tragedy was his impetus to make the journey to the "Idol" stage.

After hearing Louis' emotional backstory, Katy Perry buried her face in both hands, crying inconsolably. She blurted out, "You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that (bleep.) You didn't have to lose eight friends. I hope you remind people that we have to change, 'cause you know, I'm scared too!"

It wasn't grandstanding or empty theatrics. Perry spoke directly from her anguished heart.

Perry vs. The Hunkasaurus Rex

Male performers blessed with good looks tended to catch Perry's eye. In 2019, when a strikingly handsome, clean-cut charmer from Miami named Nick Merico, 22, hit the "Idol" stage, Perry practically blushed the same color as her off-the-shoulder costume.

Sporting a chic blonde pixie hairdo, she shrieked, "Oh my God, you are a Hunkasaurus Rex!"

Perry quizzed him on whether he had a girlfriend - or a bevy of them. He shyly said no, he's focused on his career. When Merico said he plays open mic gigs, Perry squealed, "I'm having an open mic at my house!"

It's Me, Katy!

Jonny Brenns, a lanky 18-year-old, made as much of an impression on Perry because his parents had no idea he was auditioning for "Idol" as he did with his raw talent.

After she and Luke Bryan voted to move him on in the competition, Perry said, "Now you can call your parents and tell them where you've been this whole time." Bryan egged Brenns on, exhorting him to "call your momma, boy!"

Brenns handed Perry his cell phone to talk to his unsuspecting mom. "Hi, it's Katy Perry," She said. His mother remained skeptical. "Well, It's obviously not," she concluded.

If it was any comfort to Perry, Brenns' mom didn't believe she was also talking to Lionel Richie even when he sang a few bars of his megahit, "Hello," to her.

Mischief and Munchies

A lot of us like to grab a fistful of popcorn or chips while we watch TV. Katy Perry made no secret of her appetite for snacking on "Idol." Her slender frame belied a whopping hankering for goodies. "I have snacks under the desk because I love to eat," she admitted.

In fact, during one lull in the onstage action, Perry warbled a passionate ode to the queso while Luke Bryan stroked the ivories. Munching and crunching away unabashedly, she made us hungry ourselves.

During her last "Idol" appearance, she downed pizza, even tossing a few slices to audience members.

The Smooch Tutor

In 2018, young Benjamin Glaze told Katy Perry at his audition that he had never kissed a girl. Well, she rose to the occasion and invited this winsome lad to take a crash course from her in the fine art of kissing.

Summoning him to the judges' table, Glaze approached Perry and landed a teeny little kiss on her cheek. 'You didn't even make a smush sound," she wailed. He tried again, but this time, Perry turned to him slightly and got him full on the lips. Success!

Spectacular Snow White

No one interprets Disney characters as well as Katy Perry. When she strode out on the stage in 2018 costumed as Snow White, the audience went crazy. Her falsetto made them even more delirious with laughter. But the best part of all was when she fearlessly chugged a beverage from her faux-glass slipper. Way to go, Katy!

Going Out in Show-Stopping Style

Katy Perry left the show with a flourish. On the 2024 grand finale, she sang a duet of "What Makes A Woman" with runner-up Jack Blocker while wearing a massive gown emblazoned with photos of 168 "Idol" contestants. It was a stunning example of Perry's talent and what she meant to "Idol" for so long.