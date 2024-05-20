'American Idol' Judge Katy Perry Is Already Teasing Return To Show, And She Just Left

If Katy Perry doesn't watch it, she'll be in danger of being like Blake Shelton on The Voice. Since the country singer left that show, he's flipped-flopped a bit on whether he would actually be down to return. Likewise, Perry is already telling viewers not to completely close the door on her being on American Idol. She's already teasing a potential return in the future, and she's literally just left the show.

Speaking with ET, Perry said she would consider coming back. "Keep that seat hot. I mean, who knows," she teased. "I loved everything I got to experience and learn."

Likewise, she said being on American Idol made her feel "really close to my country." "I believe in humanity. I believe in the American Dream," she added. "I think this show, it's like one of the last standing examples of a united front, American Dream, people coming from all places, all different beliefs, coming together."

Katy Perry Reflects On 'American Idol'

Besides laying the groundwork for a future return, Katy Perry is thankful for her extravagant goodbye. She's also a bit emotional. "I'm a little tired because I've been crying all night, but I just so proud, so happy," Perry told ET. "It feels like a cherry on top that Abi got to win just because it's been a while since, you know, a while since a female won."

Despite tears, she doesn't want viewers to feel said. "Well, everybody's sad. I'm like, it's not like I'm dying! I'm just going to see you on tour."

As far as her replacement, Perry has some ideas. She hopes that her follow-up will be polarizing and a bit daring. "I hope it's someone fearless. I hope it's someone that doesn't mince their words, maybe someone a little polarizing just like myself," Perry said. "There's a lot of people that's like, 'She's awful! She should go!' And there's a lot of people that are like, 'She speaks her mind! She's authentic!' Whatever, you can't win 'em all. I think it's actually better not to win 'em all because that means you actually have a point of view."

Katy Perry capped off her time on the show by wearing a dress with the faces of many of the contestants. "I thought a good way to honor my time here would be to put the top 24 of each season on my skirt so they were all there," she shared. "It was a fun surprise because I was raising up and you just saw more and more contestants."