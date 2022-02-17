'Because of That' Co-Writers Cassadee Pope + Stephanie Jacques on Their Creative Kinship

A creative high point for Stephanie Jacques, an accomplished singer-songwriter and the host of the Jacques Talk podcast and livestream series, came on Nov. 22, 2021 when CMT premiered the music video for "Because of That."

"I hope [those who watch] take away empathy and conversation," Jacques told CMT. "This video is a reflection of the emotions and experiences of myself and my friends. My favorite moments are towards the end when you see the faces of my brothers and dad, and of my Black country music community here in Nashville. [Overall, the video should] remind you not to judge until you walk in another person's shoes. Hopefully, we all can have hope and evolution at the end of the day."

Jacques co-wrote the deeply personal song about being a Black American during this moment in history with close confidant and frequent collaborator Cassadee Pope.

"I love writing with Stephanie because she has an important story to share," Pope told Wide Open Country. "Whether that's the story of love, heartbreak, her experience as a Black woman or self-reflection. It's always rooted in such an authentic place which makes being a part of it feel really special. She's such a talent and I'm so happy to see her getting the recognition she deserves."

Jacques worked with her creatively eclectic friend again on Miles Jean, a forthcoming collection of songs inspired by Jaques' late father and mother.

"I feel like she's open to so many new things because she takes risks in her career," Jacques told Wide Open Country about Pope. "When we start a session, it could go anywhere. It could be a pop song or it can be a rock song. There's no boundaries. With a lot of country writes, it's like, 'no, this the structure of the song.' She's so open to anything that it allows creativity to run wild. I find it rare in Nashville. I find it rare with writers. Everybody's looking for the first hit or the formula. She's like, 'I just want to create art.' She's the true definition of an artist."

A third Nashville game-changer, Alex Kline, produced "Because of That."

For another taste of Jacques' music, give new single "Suburbia" a listen.

