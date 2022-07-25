The sand between your toes, the sunshine on your face, and country music on the radio; that's what going to the beach is all about. From Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney all the way to The Beach Boys and Otis Redding, here are the top 12 best beach songs to add to your summer vacation playlist:

1. "Toes," Zac Brown Band

You can't turn on a country radio station without hearing this song during the summer months. The song started on the Billboard charts for 26 weeks. Though it only peaked at No. 24, the song is a beach day staple for all knee-deep music lovers.

2. "Sittin' On The Dock Of The Bay," Otis Redding

This song was the last recording Redding made due to the songwriter's untimely death in a tragic aviation accident. The song skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart.

3. "When The Sun Goes Down," Kenny Chesney ft. Uncle Kracker

This catchy island duet spent over a year on the Billboard charts, peaking at No. 1. Kick-off your dancing shoes (flip-flops) and dance into the sandy horizon.

4. "Kokomo," The Beach Boys

The Beach Boys are known for their "Surfin' USA" style songs. They scored themselves a No. 1 with their song "Kokomo" about an island getaway.

5. "Some Beach," Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton's 2004 No. 1 hit about dreaming of being on a beach in warmer weather when life goes south is exactly what we are here for! Time to grab that tequila and head to Mexico!

6. "Margaritaville," Jimmy Buffett

Is there a better summer song than 'Margaritaville'? Other than "Five O'Clock Somewhere," I don't think so. The smash-hit country song has been made into beach-like resorts all over the world.

7. "All Summer Long," Kid Rock

Warren Zevon's "Werewolves Of London" and Lynyrd Skynyrd's '"Sweet Home Alabama" are the sounds behind Kid Rock's summertime hit. Kid Rock inducted Lynyrd Skynyrd into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.

"All Summer Long" reached the Top 40 of both the Modern Rock chart and the Country chart in the US.

8. "Two Pina Coladas," Garth Brooks

Brooks beach-drinkin' anthem was born during a simple conversation between writers Shawn Camp, Benita Hill, and Sandy Mason.

Camp shared his memory of writing the hit song, "I said, 'Ladies if we can't come up with nothing we might as well go to Florida or something. [Then], Sandy Mason said, 'Well, if I go to Florida, I want a pina colada.' And Benita said, 'Well, I want one for each hand.' So, about 20 minutes later we had this song."

9. "Beachin'," Jake Owen

Jake Owen has created his own corner in the island subgenre of country music, and it's well deserved. Hits like "Sunny and 75," "Barfoot Blue Jean Night," and "Beachin'" prove his ranks.

10. "Party Mode," Dustin Lynch

"Party Mode," from Dustin Lynch's album Blue in the Sky, is pretty much self-explanatory. Lynch celebrates partying and having fun in the sun while you're curing a heartache. No love song here! Lynch has repeatedly stated he drew inspiration from his previous breakup as he entered a new chapter of life. The music video is also pretty great, if you ask me.

"Party mode, party mode, party mode / That's how it goes, how it goes, how it goes / Neon lights, honky tonks 'til they close / Party mode, party mode, party mode/ I sure do miss her and what we had / But there ain't no future in looking back / So I keep on rolling and moving on / I hope she comes back, but if she don't," Lynch sings.

11. "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problem," Kenny Chesney

Chesney sure knows how to have a good time, and this summer anthem is surely proof of it. His 2002 hit is still a fan favorite, as it captures a carefree day at a sunny beach, having fun in the sun! The Grammy nominee sings, "The sun and the sand and a drink in my hand with no bottom / And no shoes, no shirt, and no problems."

12. "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere," Alan Jackson ft. Jimmy Buffett

"It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" was written by Jim Brown and Don Rollins, and performed by Jackson and Buffett. The was released in June 2003, becoming the lead single off Jacksons' 2003 album, Greatest Hits Volume II. The song was an instant hit, spending eight non-consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs and No. 4 on the year-end Billboard Hot Country Songs. In September 2003, it peaked at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and ranked No. 65 on the year-end Billboard Hot 100 chart.

So, when you're adding tunes to your "the best beach songs" playlist this summer, don't forget our favorite songs! Here's to many more fun summer days and summer nights!

