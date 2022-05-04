Matthew McConaughey Joins Kenny Chesney For Special Duet Performance At Charity Event

Matthew McConaughey and Kenny Chesney decided to team up and sing a duet together during the 10th annual Mack, Jack & McConaughey Charity Gala (MJ&M) located at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas. The Hollywood actor joined the country music icon on stage to sing "When The Sun Goes Down," which appears on Chesney's eighth studio album.

The duo definitely had different stylists that day; Chesney can be seen wearing a hat, t-shirt and flip-flops, while McConaughey went all out wearing a white suit. Sitting side-by-side, Chesney played the guitar as they each held plastic cups cheering and drinking together during their epic performance.

The Hollywood superstar also joined Chesney for a second performance singing, "Setting The World On Fire" and "American Kids." I don't know about you, but I love when two worlds collide. On one hand, you have McConaughey, who is an Academy Award-winning actor, on the other hand, you have Chesney, who has won Entertainer of the Year 8 times. It's truly a beauty to see, who knew these two were BFFs?

The charity event is an annual celebration that is hosted by football coach Mack Brown, recording artist Jack Ingram and McConaughey. According to the website, the two-day event was launched back in 2013 and has now given over $20 million to several charitable organizations that are dedicated to children's health, wellness and education.

This year the beneficiaries are Dell's Children Medical Center of Central Texas, just keep livin Foundation, CureDuchenne, The Rise School of Austin and HeartGift. The event was supported by several sponsors including Nike, Neiman Marcus and Spotify, and raised a total of $8 million.

Chesney served as the headlining act for the foundation. Past performers include The Chicks, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton. The singer-songwriter is currently on his Here and Now Tour featuring support from Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, and Dan and Shay.

