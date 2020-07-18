You Can Turn Your Property into a Barn Home Getaway with These Kits

It's no secret that we love barn homes here at Wide Open Country. They embody the country lifestyle, combining rustic charm with functional floor plans, plenty of sq ft, and durability. Did you know that using a kit to build your dream home or vacation getaway can be affordable and remarkably efficient?

Barn home kits are a hot housing trend across the country, especially here in Texas. They're durable, your home design is highly customizable, and they create minimal amounts of waste during the construction process. A majority of the barn kits built across the U.S. come from Barn Pros, a Washington-based company. They design the best home kits on the market and offer tons of custom options for each building project.

Home, Stable, Workshop -- Whatever You Need

Barn Pros makes a wide range of home building structure kits, including equestrian stables, workshops, hobby spaces, garages, and more. Their most popular building plan is Denali, a masterfully-designed home that combines a stylish permanent residence with functional utility living space.

Homes Designed for You

The real fun starts with the customization process. You can browse online through the dozens of exterior and interior options for each kit. You can tweak the design to reflect your taste before the build process starts and later when the construction takes place. Barn Pros also hand makes all of the products you order. Want the home to be a two-story? What some extra living quarters to maximize your square feet? Just make the request, and you can have your barn style home exactly how you want it.

Built to Last, Built for Customization

Barn Pros uses a unique grid-based system to design their high-quality homes, which translates to a sturdier structure with more custom options. Posts support the timber frame so you can place windows and doors where you want.

Your Builder is Going to Love You

From start to finish, Barn Pros can design and ship the building kit to you in just a few weeks. That's a massive difference from the months and years it can take to complete traditional house plans.

You also won't have to deal with all the professionals that it takes to finish a typical construction project. The purchase cost includes all of the blueprints, lumber, and hardware to build the home. It's worth noting that the concrete, nails, and final layer of roofing are not included. In the end, you save thousands that you'd have to spend on professionals like architects, general contractors, and suppliers.

Now you can see why these kits have become so popular. Not only do they look great and are built to last, but they're also super-efficient.

This post was originally published in 2017.

