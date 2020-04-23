Stay Where George Washington Slept at This Historic Virginia Farm

As one of the oldest states in the country, Virginia is the perfect place to go for American history buffs. This historic horse farm will put you close to multiple history hot spots to visit during your trip as well, just make sure you have your own car because there is no public transportation out in the country. And one of our country's Founding Fathers used to stay here around the time of the American Revolution. This is the perfect getaway for people in New York or Pennsylvania looking for something somewhat close, but worth the trip.

The 1760 farmhouse on the Travelers Rest Farm is in the Virginia countryside. It earned its name due to its central location between Williamsburg and Washington. Its big claim to fame? The first President of the United States, George Washington himself, would stay on the farm during his trips back and forth. So you're really getting a piece of history when you book this Airbnb for just $120/night.

Look at this beautiful nearby pond where you can enjoy some relaxing fishing while taking in your incredible surroundings.

The cozy master bedroom has a king-size bed. There's another bedroom with two twin beds. Downstairs you'll find a full kitchen with a refrigerator, oven, stove, toaster oven, coffee maker and cooking utensils.

You also get this cozy living room with a fireplace. Can you not picture George sitting by the fire after putting his horse in the barn? Did he take some time to write a letter to his wife, Martha Washington? Perhaps he drafted part of his farewell address? Regardless, it's fun knowing that he was there.

You are on a horse farm, so if you're interested in horseback riding during your stay, you're in the right place! If you want to take a break from farm life, we've rounded up some historical locations that are within driving distance.

Williamsburg

This historic town was the capital of Virginia from the late 1600s to the late 1700s. If you visit today, their historic downtown area, Colonial Williamsburg, has been preserved to maintain how it looked during colonial times. There are even actors in costumes who will go about everyday life, and people did centuries ago.

Williamsburg was also the location of one of the Virginia House of Burgesses.

Fredericksburg

While Fredericksburg is known for being the site of multiple Civil War battles, it also has a connection to George Washington. The Washington family moved to Ferry Farm near the Rappahannock River in 1738. This was before a 21-year-old George was called to serve as a commander in the French and Indian War and before he married Martha Dandridge Custis.

His mother, Mary Ball, eventually moved back to the city, and his sister moved to a plantation house outside of town. Washington would eventually move back to Mount Vernon, where he famously cut down the cherry tree, but it's fun to get a glimpse of where he lived for a time.

His brother in law operated an arms factory for the Continental Army during the Revolutionary War. I can't imagine the pressure of having the commander in chief as a brother in law, but Fielding Lewis definitely did what he could.

Richmond

Richmond replaced Williamsburg as the capital of Virginia in 1780. This is where founding father Patrick Henry yelled, "Give me liberty or give me death" at its St. John's Church in 1775. This was critical in confirming Virginia's participation in the First Continental Congress and kicked off the war against the British Army. It is also where Thomas Jefferson drafted the Virginia Statute for Religious Freedom.

Richmond is also where the White House of the Confederacy was located during the Civil War, which has since become a museum.

Washington, DC

2.5 hours away is our nation's capital. Washington selected the area himself to have an area entirely under the control of the federal government. Situated along the Potomac River, you can get your fill of museums on nearly every corner, a view of the White House, and more.

Washington's half-brother, Lawrence Washington, founded the town of Alexandria across the Potomac.

Charlottesville

You're an hour away from where Congress imprisoned the Convention Army during the Revolutionary War.

Yorktown

You're also only an hour away from where British General Cornwallis was forced to surrender, ending the Revolutionary War.

Fairfax

You're less than 2 hours from the site of the first battle of the Civil War. The cousin of William Fairfax founded the town. Fairfax was the Collector of Customs in Barbados before being reassigned to Virginia.

Petersburg

You're an hour away from where Alexander Hamilton died.

If you're road-tripping down from up north, you can make a stop at Valley Forge or Philadelphia to see where the Constitutional Convention took place as well as the signing of the U.S. Constitution. It's also where the Second Continental Congress signed the Articles of Confederation.

If you're coming down from Pennsylvania, make sure to make a stop in Westmoreland County to visit Popes Creek Plantation, built by George's father Augustine Washington and where George was born.