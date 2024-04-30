Bailey Zimmerman Strips Down to His Underwear And Tosses Them To The Crowd

Leave it to Bailey Zimmerman to make an impression. The young singer recently made a splash after stripping down to his underwear and tossing his clothes to the crowd.

Zimmerman stopped in Lubbock, Texas for a show at Cook's Garage. He's currently touring as part of his Religiously The Tour. However,, sadly the show got rained out. Due to lightning in the area, Zimmerman had to put a stop to his performance. However, he left the crowd with plenty to talk about.

The artist casually announced that he was going to strip down to his underwear and give away his clothes.

"You guys can boo me, I know...," he said. "We gotta stop. We're not allowed to go anymore. But what I'm gonna do, is I'm gonna give y'all all my clothes."

That's one way to turn the crowd back in your favor. John Mellencamp should take notes. The disrobing drew plenty of reactions online as well.

One person wrote on TikTok, "Guy made himself look like a total dousche cause he was drunk lmao." However, Zimmerman quickly had a defender say, "I don't feel like he looked like a douche. He was trying to make the best and have fun out of a crappy situation."

Bailey Zimmerman Loses His Clothes

Another person wrote, "He'd give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it! I love this guy! The most real down to earth guy in country music."

Yet another questioned if he checked his pockets, writing, "Until he realized his wallet was in his pants." One concert-goer was sad to have missed it, "Stop!!! lol we left early and missed this? homie was wildddd."

In an interview with New Country 103.9, Zimmerman said he has no idea what he's doing as far as being a musician. He said, "I don't know. I just write songs, and then I also cut other outside songs, and if that sends chills up my back, then it probably will my fans, too. ...When I first heard 'Rock and A Hard Place,' I was like, 'that's it. Holy cow. That's it, man.'"

He continued, "I just wanna preface with, I have no idea what I'm doing. You have to take advice, but you also have to know where you're at inside and know who you are and go, 'this is who I am now.'"

The musician feels fortunate to be where he is in the industry, saying, "The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal. Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y'all for the love and support, this album is for you."