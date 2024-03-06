AUSTIN Puts His Acting Skills to the Test in Cinematic Video for 'Leave Like That' [Premiere]

"The story line brings out even more emotion from the lyrics..."

Alt-pop country artist AUSTIN released his uptempo heartbreak anthem "Leave Like That," which he co-wrote with Brooks Hoffman, Gary Garris and Mason Thornley, earlier this year. Now, the Hopkinsville, Ky. native is sharing the cinematic music video that captures the raw emotion and desperation felt during a breakup.

"Hold up, girl, you left your t-shirt hanging in the closet/ Ain't you gonna want it back?" AUSTIN sings. "Looks like you forgot your makeup sittin' on the counter along with all the plans we had."

"We had a lot of fun bringing the concept of "Leave Like That" to life in this video," AUSTIN tells Wide Open Country. "It put my acting skills to the test, but being able to have my good friend play the supporting role made the overall experience seamless. The story line brings out even more emotion from the lyrics and really puts you there in the moment while the breakup is happening. I can't wait to hear what people think of it!"

Watch the music video for "Leave Like That" below.

"Leave Like That" is set to appear on AUSTIN's forthcoming self-titled EP, which will be released later this year.

A graduate of Murray State University, AUSTIN released his song "Way Too Much" last year. Since moving to Nashville in 2018, the singer-songwriter, who lists Machine Gun Kelly, Rascal Flatts and HARDY among his influences, has opened for Brantley Gilbert, Eli Young Band, Michael Ray, Walker Hayes, Muscadine Bloodline and more and has racked up millions of streams.