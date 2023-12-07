Tim McGraw Celebrates 'Baby Girl' Audrey On 22nd Birthday

The youngest of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's three daughters, Audrey McGraw, turned 22 on Wednesday (Dec. 6). Her dad celebrated on Instagram, posting a photo spotlighting that Audrey inherited her mother's eyes plus a sweet caption.

"Happy 22nd birthday to our baby girl Audrey!," Tim wrote. "The sweetest, kindest soul. Beautiful for sure, however, her inside beauty is so huge and so genuine. She looks at the world with love and empathy. And that's where true beauty lies. We love you baby girl!!!"

Since graduating from high school in 2020, Audrey has moved to New York City and gone into modeling. She also co-starred with her dad in the music video for his 2020 song "7500 OBO."

A musical talent in her own right, Audrey posted a piano-based cover of Pat Benatar's "Fire and Ice" in August of 2022. She's since leaned into the family tradition of singing country songs with a cover of "Beneath Still Waters," a song associated with both George Jones and Emmylou Harris.

Audrey's not the only second-generation singing talent in the Hill-McGraw family. Her oldest sister, 26-year-old Gracie, is pursuing her musical theater career and has scored her own list of viral moments. The middle sibling, 24-year-old Maggie, sang in the rock band Sister Supply while a student at Stanford University.

Tim dreams of forming a five-piece family singing group, but as he tells it, his kids haven't bought into the idea.

"I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point," he told "Entertainment Tonight". "I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I'm not singing with you, Dad.' They'll sing with Mom. I'm probably not on par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."

