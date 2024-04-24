Ashley Judd Gets Emotional About Her Mother Naomi's Death: "She Deserved Better"

Ashley Judd is opening up about her mother Naomi's suicide nearly two years after her death. The actor said that mental illness stole her mother from her family.

Judd appeared alongside the Biden Administration for the newly formed National Strategy for Suicide Prevention. She shared her owned experience on how mental illness sadly affected her own life and her family's lives.

"I'm here because I am my beloved mother's daughter and on the day she died, which will be the two-year anniversary in one week, the disease of mental illness was lying to her, and with great terror convinced her that it would never get better," Ashley, 56, said during an appearance at the White House on April 23.

Ashley took the moment to honor her mother's contribution to country music. She said she "left country music better than she found it." However, Naomi faced personal demons that plagued her off-stage. Ashley said her mother battled with mental illness for most of her life but never sought treatment.

"She also lived most of her life with an untreated and undiagnosed mental illness that lied to her and stole from her," Ashley continued. "It stole from our family, and she deserved better."

Ashley Judd Faced Own Mental Illness Struggles

Meanwhile, Ashley said that she faced her own hurdles . She struggled with "childhood depression" but ultimately sought treatment to help herself. She wished that her mother had done the same. "I had a different experience because I went to treatment in 2006 for unresolved childhood grief and sexual trauma and I've been in good recovery for 18 years," she shared. "I've had a different outcome than my mother and I carry a message of hope and recovery."

Ashley found her mother dead in her Tennessee home on April 30, 2022. The singer reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot. She was just 76. The actor has struggled with the fact that she found her mother dead in the years since. "She used a weapon ... my mother used a firearm," Ashley said on Good Morning America. "So that's the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing but understand that we're in a position that if we don't say it someone else is going to."