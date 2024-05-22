Apple Names Its Top 100 Albums Of All Time And Somehow Offends Everyone

Apple just named its Top 100 Albums of All Time. However, the list leads a lot to be desired. While the list features plenty of icons like The Beach Boys, Bruce Springsteen, and Nirvana, it's lacking in one genre in particular. That's right — country music basically doesn't make the list.

Big shocker, right? While country music is becoming more mainstream than ever, it's long been the red-headed step-child of music. It's often looked down on and forgotten about. Check out the list for yourself. However, you won't find George Strait on the list. Nope. You won't find Dolly Parton, George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, Reba McEntire. Heck, you won't even find Blake Shelton or Luke Bryan on the list. Let's throw Daft Punk on the list but completely forget about Elvis Presley.

Most of the list is either classic rock or hip-hop. So perhaps, it would have been better to label the list as such? I'm just venting. However, country fans aren't the only ones upset. The list also omitted both Whitney Houston and Maria Carey. Can you believe that?

Fans Are Upset With Apple

One fan wrote, "SoApple Music made a list of 100 best albums of all time and didn't include any of Mariah Carey Whitney Houston and Brandy albums." Another wrote, "Mariah carey not even mentioned when she inarguably has the greatest catalogue by anyone which is all self written and produced...is crazy."

Yet another wrote, "No Mariah Carey albums on all time best albums list is absolutely ludicrous. Lol. At the very least, Butterfly and The Emancipation of Mimi should've been on there." Still, another wrote, "Not a single mariah carey record on that apple music list... now that's a choice if ive ever seen one."

Meanwhile, Michael Jackson fans are similarly angry. The artist got beat for the top spot by Lauryn Hill, and fans are upset. One wrote, "Absolutely no f—kin way Lauryn Hill's album is better than Thriller. This Apple Music list is always so trash." Another wrote, "Michael Jackson saved a drying music industry with Thriller. This album was a culture reset. He changed the game forever, broke down racial barriers, gave us iconic moves, mini-movies, revolutionized visual storytelling in music videos and inspired everyone to care more about visual concepts. Iconic era!!"

Yet another wrote, "Idk how any album is ranked above Thriller on any list. It changed the music industry forever."