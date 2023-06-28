'America's Got Talent': Viral TikTok Family Band Deemed 'Perfection' After Stunning Performance

The six-member family group from New Jersey are known for their renditions of Disney songs.

America's Got Talent viewers saw a truly show-stopping performance on a recent episode when The Sharpe Family Singers took the stage. The six-member family group from New Jersey gained viral popularity on TikTok in recent years, and after wanting to perform on AGT for "years," the family finally got their chance.

Each member of the family introduced themselves for the judges before launching into their performance. The parents, Barbra and Ron, explained that they met as performers and even had their first kiss onstage. NJ.com reports that the couple met while performing in a Broadway production of Les Miserables, wherein Ron played Marius and Barbra played Cosette.

"From production to reproduction," Mandel humorously observed.

The family then launched into a striking rendition of "How Far I'll Go" from Moana. The eldest daughter, 27-year-old Samantha, began the performance by singing the first line, and each family member added harmony for a strong start. While Samantha took lead on most of the song, each member showed off their own incredible talent while collaborating and harmonizing with the group. The family also infused plenty of theatrical flair into the performance, as if bringing the audience into the song's story.

Towards the end of the song, a key change brought even more energy to the performance. The Sharpe family then finished out the performance with impressive harmony, causing the audience to leap to their feet.

Watch here:

The judges were equally impressed by the Sharpe family, with Sofia Vergara lauding them as "perfection," NJ.com reports.

"You guys don't even look real ... and you sounded amazing," she said.

Howie Mandel, while admitting that musical theater isn't his "jam," also gave a favorable review.

"...Watching you and listening to you as a real family, you became my jam," he said. "I love what you're doing."

Heidi Klum commented that she wishes she could go out and perform with her family. She also said the group sounded "incredible." Cowell, who lost his voice prior to this episode, also signaled that he enjoyed the performance.

In the end, the family made it through to the next round of the competition.