'American Sniper' Chris Kyle's Widow Hasn't Dated Since His Death: "I Wasn't Willing To Let Him Go"

Chris Kyle's widow Taya Kyle recently opened up about her dating life, saying she hasn't dated since his death in 2013. Kyle was the subject of the critically acclaimed biopic American Sniper.

Speaking with People, Taya said that her marriage to Kyle was enough for her. She still holds a lot of grief over his death. Kyle and his friend Chad Littlefield were murdered at a Texas gun range while trying to help a troubled former marine. "There's a line in Ed Sheeran's song, 'Tenerife Sea,' that says, 'Should this be the last thing I see, I want you to know it's enough for me,'" Taya told the outlet. "I think there was a big loyalty part of me that wanted to let him know that he was enough for me."

Taya said she entered a deep grief after her husband died. She couldn't move on from his memory. She said, "I was deep in grief. I wanted someone to hold me and tell me it would be okay. I wanted that for a while the way anyone does when they are doing it alone, but no one was Chris and I wasn't willing to let him go."

Chris Kyle's Widow Talks Parenting

Prior to his death, Taya once told him that if something should happen to her, she would want him "to find somebody to be with him and the kids." However, Kyle didn't say that he felt the same. "He didn't say it back," she said. "I think he was just absorbing what I was saying."

Taya has been working on being the best parent that she can be. However, she believes that her late husband would want her to find someone else. She said he's been trying to give her signs. "I believe in heaven things change dramatically, and I actually believe I felt him more than a couple of times nudging me and saying, 'I've got someone for you,'" she said. "But I very stubbornly felt like, 'No, you were enough.'"

Taya said it's been hard for her to trust people since Kyle's death. "I can trust people but to trust someone so intimately would take courage for me," she said. "I believe that people who are courageous enough to love again don't lose the love they had for their first spouse. My dad said that love is not a zero-sum game and that we always have more to give. Maybe God has that in store for me some day and I'll explore it."