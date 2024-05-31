‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Will Moseley Outshines 'Idol' Winner Abi Carter On The Charts

Though Will Moseley lost the American Idol battle against the season's winner, Abi Carter, it appears Moseley is winning the musical war. Abi Carter released her original song, "This Isn't Over," making her Billboard chart debut! Per Forbes, the track opened at #23 on the Digital Song Sales chart. Which ain't nothing to turn your nose up at! Reportedly, the single sold 2,436 copies so far.

American Idol runner-up, Will Moseley, had a different experience. Moseley's new jam, "Good Book Bad," also had its moment on Billboard's charts! Only "Good Book Bad" came in at #14 with 3,457 copies sold, a good few notches above Carter's debut showing. Ouch.

Moseley has been hitting the ground running post-Idol, securing an upcoming opener spot for Zac Brown Band on June 2. He'd go on to speak to Parade following his American Idol "loss."

"I think this journey has shown how much I truly love performing and playing music. I hope it never ends. I told people in the beginning that if I could play music until the day I die, I would die with a smile on my face. I think it's truer now than ever," Moseley told the publication. "I think for me that year mark [milestone] rolling around at the season finale and me still being in it, that's the special part. I think that's just a divine plan."

'American Idol' Second-Place Star Will Moseley Dominates The Charts Over Winner, Abi Carter

Meanwhile, Abi Carter's not exactly resting on her laurels. Per PEOPLE, Carter said, "I want to start releasing songs ASAP. I've been writing for so long now and I can't wait to put something out in the world that I so fully believe in. Not that the other ones that I've put out have not because they do. But I think it'll be just a little bit different and I'm really excited for it."

It looks like it's high noon, folks. The sun's reached its peak, everyone's watching from a safe distance, and Moseley and Carter are ready for the duel of a lifetime. Who will be the victor of this battle? Why, us, the spectators!