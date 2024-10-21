Where Is Abi Carter Now After 'American Idol'?

When Abi Carter won Season 22 of 'American Idol' the singer knew her life was about to change. The world now knew of her incredible talent and she had fans across the globe. So what happened for the star after winning one of the world's biggest singing competitions?

Where is Abi Carter Now After Winning 'American Idol?'

Contrary to some people's beliefs, after winning a show like 'American Idol' one's life does not just return to normal. Abi Carter's life has been a whirlwind of exciting events since winning the popular show. Desert Sun reported that since winning 'American Idol', Abi Carter has been "meeting with record labels and writing new music."

Her first song, Peppermint Sky, since winning the show was released on July 26. She shared a post to her Instagram getting her fans excited about the new song. She wrote, "My first song after winning American Idol is called Peppermint Sky...I had full creative control of this one and it means the world to me:)"

The star also shared the excitement about her first concert after the show which was on July 27. She wrote, "SURPRISE!! My first ever live concert, 'No Amount of Dark' will be at Acrisure Arena on Saturday, July 17. I have sooooo many new songs & surprises for all of you. I can't wait to sing with you guys."

Her Incredible Journey Continues

Despite her newfound fame, Abi never forgot where she came from. She made sure to return to her home and share the love. She performed the national anthem "ahead of two Coachella Valley Firebirds games last month." Then, her first ever live concert was in her hometown as well.

In an interview with The Desert Sun, Abi Carter shared what her life has been like and some of the most important lessons she learned from her time on 'American Idol.' She shared that she has been all over the place since winning the show. From "doing different press things" in New York for 'American Idol,' to "meeting with record labels" in Nashville, to "performing for the Olympic trails," she's had a lot going on.

She also shares how she feels like she is finally figuring out who she wants to be in this world through her new music. And she thinks it amazing that "everybody's finding out with me," she told the outlet. Abi continues by saying that she is also finally learning to speak up for herself a bit more. She said, "I've always been somebody who spoke up for herself, but they're teaching me that in this sort of space, you have to be so authentic to yourself because if you're not, you're going to look back and regret saying yes to something or saying no to something."

It seems like Abi Carter's life has been amazing since winning 'American Idol' and I have a feeling it is only going to go up from here.